Juventus News Roundup: Juve set to beat Manchester United to sign wonderkid, Yet another star defender injured for the Bianconeri and more: 23 November 2020

Juventus seem to finally be starting to show signs of settling down under Andrea Pirlo and they are excitedly looking towards a packed schedule between now and Christmas. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 23 November 2020.

Andrea Pirlo expresses his delight in having Ronaldo on his team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrea Pirlo

After Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional performance against Cagliari where he bagged a brace, his manager Andrea Pirlo has showered praise on the Portuguese by admitting that he is lucky to have 'young man' Cristiano Ronaldo playing for him.

Ronaldo has been in top form this season and has scored eight goals from five appearances in the Serie A for the Old Lady. Pirlo said,

‘He is a great professional, as we already knew. He is a real champion and sets the example for everyone around him, both in the matches and in training. The only advice I can give him is to keep going in the same way. We have to keep our young man like this.

‘He gave me great availability in training, in games, for anything. His goals and goals. His talents are not natural, we are lucky that he plays at Juventus.’

Merih Demiral out injured for ten days, Ramsey returns

Merih Demiral and Lionel Messi

Advertisement

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral will now be sidelined for ten days after picking up a muscular injury. The Bianconeri informed the fans of the new update via social media. They released a statement that read:

"Merih Demiral was subjected to magnetic resonance imaging at J|Medical today, which revealed an elongation of the right iliopsoas muscle. The expected recovery time is approximately 10 days. We evaluate a possible return against Dynamo Kiev on December 2.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey has returned to the first-team training after being sidelined.

#Juventus' training session at the Continassa ahead of #Ferencvaros clash.



Demiral picked up an elongation of the right iliopsoas muscle and De Ligt will be the only CB available tomorrow.#JuveFerencvaros #UCL pic.twitter.com/SbkZa81328 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) November 23, 2020

Juventus favourites to sign Bergmann Johannesson

Bergmann Johannesson

Advertisement

Juventus are now frontrunners to sign Swedish top division side Norrkoping's Bergmann Johannesson ahead of Manchester United, according to ESPN. Despite being just 17-years-old, Johannesson has been a standout performer for his club, scoring four goals and racking up 11 assists from across 28 appearances.

Manchester United want to bring Johannesson, who recently made his international debut for Iceland, to his birth country England. However, his Icelandic citizenship poses problems as following Brexit, English clubs are not allowed to sign under 18 players from other countries.

However, Juventus are all set to make their first bid for Johannesson and are willing to meet Norrkoping's £5 million asking price.