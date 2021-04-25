Juventus News Roundup: Paulo Dybala contract update, Bianconeri interested in two swap deals, and more | 24th April, 2021

Juventus gear up to take on Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday as Andrea Pirlo's side look to continue their quest for the top 4.

The Bianconeri are currently 4th in the league, one point behind AC Milan in 2nd, and are in a good position to finish the season strongly. Andrea Pirlo will know that his side cannot afford any more slip-ups at this stage of the season if they are to finish the league in the Champions League places

With that said, here is the latest Juventus news on 24th April, 2021

Paulo Dybala still undecided on contract extension

Dybala in action for Juventus

Paulo Dybala has reportedly still not made a decision on whether to extend his contract at Juventus. The Argentine will be a free agent at the end of next season, with many clubs interested in securing his signature in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, despite Juventus being confident of coming to an agreement with Dybala, the Argentine wwillfirst wait to see if the club can qualify for the Champions League.

The Champions League is decisive for the renewal of Dybala. In case of qualification for the UCL, the club can decide to offer an important contract. [🗞️Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/hFUG9nGNr9 — D10 Football (@_D10FOOTBALL) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Juventus interested in signing Ousmane Dembele as a free agent

Dembele in action for Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman's contract is up at the end of next season and the Bianconeri are keen to bring him to Turin.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are willing to wait till the winger's contract is up in order to bring him to the club as a free agent. The report also states that there has been no progress in negotiations over a new deal for Dembele, and that Barcelona would be willing to let him go for a fee of €50 million in the summer, so as to not lose him as a free agent at the end of next season.

Ousmane Dembélé's representatives are negotiating with Juventus for his free transfer at the end of his contract in June 2022.



Barcelona are desperate not to let him leave for free and would accept €50m this summer.



(Source: SPORT) pic.twitter.com/Scq8PnuoAu — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Leonardo Bonucci and Rodrigo Bentancur lined up for potential swap deals

Juventus are reportedly interested in using Leonardo Bonucci or Rodrigo Bentancur in swap deals in order to reduce the financial stress of transfers this summer.

According to Football Italia, Leonardo Bonucci could potentially be part of a deal that could see Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets come to Turin in the summer. This type of deal would reportedly cancel out any financial burden for both clubs pertaining to the deal.

Another potential swap that has been proposed is Rodrigo Bentancur for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio as Andrea Pirlo looks to bolster his attacking options.