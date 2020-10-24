Juventus News Roundup: Update on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Barcelona encounter, Bianconeri join chase for £90m-rated Premier League star, and more — 24th October 2020

Defending Italian champions Juventus have gotten off to a relatively shaky start to life under Andrea Pirlo with two wins and two draws in their first four games of the league campaign. In fact, they've only managed one victory out of the three times they took to the pitch, as they were awarded a 3-0 win over Napoli after the Partonopei's no-show for their clash in Turin.

However, their 2-0 win away in Kyiv will surely come as a timely boost to their confidence as they edge closer to their cash for the ages as Juventus are set to face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, after hosting Hellas Verona in the league on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for another COVID-19 test ahead of important week

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has missed the last couple of games for the club after returning a positive COVID-19 test result while on international duty. Although the Bianconeri haven't been particularly dire in his absence, they could have used his goalscoring expertise during their disappointing 1-1 draw away to Crotone. While his teammate Weston McKennie, who was also initially positive, returned a negative result in the subsequent test, Ronaldo tested positive once again albeit without showing any symptoms.

10 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the 1st #Juventus' player to have found the net in 10 successive games played by the Bianconeri in the history of the Serie A. Star.#VeronaJuve pic.twitter.com/U8UZVSesWK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2020

Reports from Italy have claimed that the 35-year-old will be given another opportunity to make himself available for both their clashes over the next week if he can test positive 24 hours before either game. Juventus are set to welcome Hellas Verona to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday and then Barcelona on Wednesday.

Pjanic slams former Juventus coach Sarri

New Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic has lifted the lid the state of things at Juventus under former manager Maurizio Sarri. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international moved to Barcelona from Turin this summer with Blaugrana midfielder Arthur going the other way. Pjanic didn't have the best of seasons for the Bianconeri last year, but the 30-year-old revealed that there were some 'problems' during Sarri's tenure at the club.

Reflecting on his last campaign at Juventus, Pjanic expressed;

"What I regret is that [Mauruzio] Sarri had no faith in us. This disturbed me, and for this reason, there was no spark between us, as President [Andrea] Agnelli said, one who never speaks out of turn. Nobody doubts Maurizio Sarri's qualities as a coach, but there have been some problems. Then, however, we won another Scudetto. It is not something so obvious."

Pjanic made his first start for Barcelona since his move from Juventus in their recent UEFA Champions League outing against Ferencvaros.

Juventus join Premier League giants in race for Adama

Juventus are reportedly part of a host of clubs interested in the services of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore. The Spain international has been one of the most exciting players to watch in the English top-flight and directly contributed to thirteen goals in the Premier League last season. Formerly of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Adama is also widely regarded as one of the quickest players in the world.

21 - Adama Traoré has drawn 21 cards in the opposition half this season, three more than any other player in the Premier League (Wilfried Zaha, 18). Bulldozer. pic.twitter.com/7YGClxAMKN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Reports claim that Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City are set to compete with Manchester United for the services of the Wolves star, who is said to be rated at a staggering £90m by the high-flying English club. Juventus were also previously linked with Adama's teammate, Raul Jimenez, before the Mexican forward signed a contract extension at the Molineux.

