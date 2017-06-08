Reports: Juventus to offer massive salary to tempt €32 million Real Madrid star

Luka Modric could be leaving La Liga for Serie A

Luka Modric celebrated a third UEFA Champions League trophy with Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is all set to be the subject of a massive bid from Juventus, according to Italian newspaper, La Gazetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are desperate to land the Croatian midfielder, who is reportedly open to a move after finally winning La Liga with Los Blancos, while also completing a historic league and European Cup double. Juventus hope that a massive salary offer will tempt Modric into forcing through a move, with Madrid set to accept a €32 million bid.

Also Read: 6 players who can replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid

Previously...

Luka Modric was signed for Real Madrid by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur from a reportedly 30 million fee. He was named the worst signing in La Liga after his first year, but has gone on become one of the best midfielders in the world, while also picking up three UEFA Champions League trophies along the way. The Croatian was finally able to add the La Liga trophy to his CV after this year, with Zinedine Zidane guiding Madrid to a first league title in 5 years.

Also Read: 19 facts you did not know about Luka Modric

The heart of the matter

In October of last year, Real Madrid tied Luka Modric to a long contract that would see him through at the club until the year 2020, at which time the Croat would be aged 35. However, the report claims that Modric has achieved everything he wanted to with Real Madrid, having finally won La Liga – and seeks a fresh challenge in a new league.

Juventus’ success with ageing players in Serie A appeals to Modric and the Bianconeri are set to confirm their interest with a €32 million offer for the Croatian, especially after Massimiliano Allegri was left spellbound by the Modric’s performance in the UEFA Champions League final.

Also Read: 5 possible destinations for Luka Modric

Real Madrid are also reportedly willing to sell, as they want to make room in the middle of the park for the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio.

Video:

Author’s Take

Luka Modric still has a couple of years left in him, and Real Madrid ought to be reluctant to let him leave, especially since he’s become so integral to Zinedine Zidane’s side. However, if the player seeks a fresh challenge, Juventus are tailor-made for him and Madrid may not stand in the way of a loyal servant to the club.