Weekly Wages of Juventus squad: Who earns how much?

Juventus were unfortunate to face an unexpected end to their 2020/21 campaign. After being crowned champions of Italy nine times in a row, the Bianconeri lost the Scudetto to Inter Milan just the previous season. To add to their misery, the Old Lady lost its star player Cristiano Ronaldo without any prior warning.

"You simply cannot replace Cristiano Ronaldo. It is IMPOSSIBLE"



- The commentator during the Juventus vs Empoli game yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Xfh26jdMv3 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 29, 2021

Nevertheless, life goes on for Juventus but not the way they expected. In a season where they had to put up a worthy fight, Juve started off in a below-par fashion. They started with a draw and a loss from their first two games before the intervention of the international break.

While Juventus fans expect a greater comeback, they know it won't be an easy task. The club houses many newcomers and long-term players and is certainly favorites to regain its title.

Let's take a look at the Juventus squad and their payscale for the 2021/22 season.

#23 Kaio Jorge — £ 25,300/Week

The 19-year-old striker is contracted until 2026

Kaio Jorge is currently enduring his recovery period following a minor injury. He was signed by Juventus on 17th August for a reported fee of around €3 million from Santos.

The 19-year-old striker is contracted until 2026.

#22 Mattia Perin — £45,900/Week

Mattia Perin remains on Juventus' payroll for the current season

Initially thought to be fighting with Wojciech Szczęsny for the starting spot back in 2018, Perin was seen struggling with injury woes. Despite that, he managed to make nine appearances for the Bianconeri.

Despite falling down the pecking order, Mattia Perin remains on Juventus' payroll for the current season.

#21 Manuel Locatelli — £49,000/Week

Locatelli has re-united with his former coach Massimiliano Allegri

In 2013, the then-15-year-old Locatelli was impressive enough to be invited by the AC Milan coach to train with the senior team. However, the feat has been repeated, and Locatelli has re-united with his former coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The deep-lying midfielder, also an EURO 2020 winner with Italy, earned enough limelight to be signed by Juventus this summer on loan.

Transfer news LIVE: Manuel Locatelli makes 'childhood dream' admission in first Juventus press conference



📸 Pic: @juventusfcen



⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/RhyrGYPl0w pic.twitter.com/hrflN9jdSb — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) August 20, 2021

#20 Moise Kean — £53,173/Week

Moise Kean joined Juventus as a loanee from Everton on deadline day

Adding firepower to Juventus' youth side, Moise Kean returned to Turin this year after a brief period away from home at Everton and PSG.

He joined Juventus as a loanee from Everton on deadline day with the option of making the move permanent.

#19 Mattia De Sciglio — £55,000/Week

Mattia De Sciglio is now back from Lyon

The former AC Milan full-back took some time to emulate his form back in with the Turin outfits. However, with time, De Sciglio looked set within the Juventus team. Unfortunately, an injury meant the Italian had to be sidelined for the first half of his second season with Juventus.

Mattia De Sciglio is now back from Lyon and will do his best to find a place on Allegri's teamsheet.

#18 Weston McKennie — £60,000/Week

Weston McKennie is Juventus' first ever American player

Juventus' first ever American player — Weston McKennie — pockets a salary of £60,000/Week.

Having proved his worth at Schalke and at Juventus as a loanee, McKennie is now a permanent Juve player.

