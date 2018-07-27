Juventus: Ranking the 3 Best Attacking Trios

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.16K // 27 Jul 2018, 13:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus have some insane attacking players now that they've added Ronaldo to their squad. They signed the Portuguese for a staggering £100 million and they have their eyes set on the UCL, after having lost the final twice in four years.

Juve have a lot of forwards this season and some of them are already being linked to a move away from Turin; Mario Mandukic is being linked with Manchester United and Higuain with Chelsea. Although maybe not both, one of them will surely be looking to leave before the transfer window shuts. Juventus are spending a lot on attacks, but even so, there are going to be just as competent at revamping their defense.

Allegri will be having a tough time choosing his front three, so I figured why not help him out a little.

#3 Costa - Ronaldo - Dybala

The 4-2-3-1 system used by Allegri last year looked a little lacking; the sole striker was completely lost out and attacks were less in number per game. A 4-3-3 system or a 4-4-2 should do better. Dybala can play either as a striker or an attacking midfielder. Nevertheless, Allegri could start him as a right-winger given his extraordinary pace with the ball and without it.

Benevento Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

On the other hand, Costa is a pure right winger but is equally effective if played on the left. His dribbles and forward runs cause some serious problems for the defenders, and with a player as good as Ronaldo, Costa won't be under as much pressure to score as to create opportunities for Ronaldo. Ronaldo's positioning and body strength are extremely good. He is arguably one of the best ball strikers and is exceptional during set pieces. In a nutshell, he is a veritable 'headmaster', as it were.

1 / 3 NEXT