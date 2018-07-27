Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Juventus: Ranking the 3 Best Attacking Trios

Harsh Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.16K   //    27 Jul 2018, 13:38 IST

Juventus have some insane attacking players now that they've added Ronaldo to their squad. They signed the Portuguese for a staggering £100 million and they have their eyes set on the UCL, after having lost the final twice in four years.

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Juve have a lot of forwards this season and some of them are already being linked to a move away from Turin; Mario Mandukic is being linked with Manchester United and Higuain with Chelsea. Although maybe not both, one of them will surely be looking to leave before the transfer window shuts. Juventus are spending a lot on attacks, but even so, there are going to be just as competent at revamping their defense.

Allegri will be having a tough time choosing his front three, so I figured why not help him out a little.

#3 Costa - Ronaldo - Dybala


The 4-2-3-1 system used by Allegri last year looked a little lacking; the sole striker was completely lost out and attacks were less in number per game. A 4-3-3 system or a 4-4-2 should do better. Dybala can play either as a striker or an attacking midfielder. Nevertheless, Allegri could start him as a right-winger given his extraordinary pace with the ball and without it.


Benevento Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Benevento Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

On the other hand, Costa is a pure right winger but is equally effective if played on the left. His dribbles and forward runs cause some serious problems for the defenders, and with a player as good as Ronaldo, Costa won't be under as much pressure to score as to create opportunities for Ronaldo. Ronaldo's positioning and body strength are extremely good. He is arguably one of the best ball strikers and is exceptional during set pieces. In a nutshell, he is a veritable 'headmaster', as it were.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Italian Serie A Calcio Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth Serie A Teams Serie A Transfer News
Harsh Pillai
CONTRIBUTOR
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Position at Juventus?
RELATED STORY
Five biggest winners from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus: Behind the scenes
RELATED STORY
How Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Juventus is good news...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Ronaldo's move to Juventus might be a...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus is the first...
RELATED STORY
Five biggest losers from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us