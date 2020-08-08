Juventus sack head coach Maurizio Sarri after UEFA Champions League exit

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has been sacked by the club in the wake of their round of 16 exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The Italians were tasked with overturning a 1-0 deficit from their loss in Lyon to go through to the next round. Although they won the game in Turin, Lyon's early penalty gave them a crucial away goal, which ultimately decided the tie.

BREAKING - Juventus has sacked Maurizio Sarri. Official statement soon. They'll go for a new manager. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus @SkySport @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2020

There was massive speculation surrounding the exit of Sarri after a string of questionable displays from his side. The 61-year-old has been much criticised for his team's lacklustre performances, and it was only a matter of time before the Juventus board reacted to their dire displays.

Scudetto not enough to keep Sarri at Juventus

Sarri and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Although they had a considerable lead at the top, Juventus won the title by a solitary point at the end. Antonio Conte's Inter Milan finished with 82 points, just one lesser than Sarri's men. Despite having steered them to their ninth successive Scudetto, there was a belief that the Bianconeri thoroughly underwhelmed with their rigid displays.

Juventus lost a total of seven league games through the course of the 2019/20 campaign, which is more than they have lost in any of their eight previous title-winning campaigns.

They conceded a staggering 43 goals in their 38 games, with clean sheets coming at a premium for the Old Lady. Inter both scored more goals and conceded less in what was a heated chase for the Scudetto.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to spare Sarri's blushes on more than a few occasions as the Portuguese striker was in fine form this year. If not for his star attackers in him and Paulo Dybala, the former Chelsea coach could have endured a much more difficult season that what appears to be the case.

