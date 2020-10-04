Juventus squad in isolation after 2 positive COVID-19 tests, Napoli match in danger of being postponed

Juventus have revealed that their entire squad have gone into fiduciary isolation after two members of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian champions were due to face Napoli on Sunday in round 3 of the Serie A campaign but the marquee fixture of the weekend is now in danger of being postponed.

The league had earlier been rocked by the news that over 20 positive cases were recorded across both playing and training staff at Genoa, leading to the postponement of the club's scheduled fixture with Torino to a yet-to-be-announced date.

In a statement released by the club on their official website, Juventus confirmed that the two positive cases were "neither players nor members of the technical or medical staff".

They further revealed that the fiduciary isolation was necessary in keeping to public health guidelines.

''This procedure will allow all members who tested negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not be allowed contact with outside the group,"

"The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities.''

They had earlier confirmed that the clash with Napoli would go ahead after being affirmed by football authorities but with just hours to go until the scheduled kick-off time, it appears that Juventus could have an off-day ahead of the international break.

Juventus vs Napoli in serious doubt as football authorities consider alternatives

Advertisement

Juventus are due to take on Napoli this weekend

While the Italian football authorities initially gave the green light for the Juventus Napoli game to go ahead, latest reports suggest that the game is in danger of being postponed.

Reports in the Italian media revealed that the Napoli squad were prevented from travelling to Turin by local health authorities because of fears over a possible outbreak in the squad.

Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinsky and a staff member tested positive for the virus on Friday, five days after the club played Genoa, who, as already mentioned, have been badly hit by the virus.

There has been no word yet from either Juventus or Napoli over these latest developments, although the Italian FA are currently holding an extraordinary meeting to decide what the next step would be.

Italian FA currently having extraordinary meeting to take a decision over Juventus-Napoli postponement — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 4, 2020

Advertisement

Italy is one of the hardest-hit nations by the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 300,00 thousand positive cases and 35,000 recorded deaths.

There has been an upsurge in positive cases in certain regions recently. With a rise in cases having caused a three-month break last season, it remains to be seen what the next step will be.