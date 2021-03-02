Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo gives his approval for club's pursuit of Tottenham star - Reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly approved the club's intention to sign Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso in the summer. The Argentine midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent months.

According to Calciomercato, Jose Mourinho is looking to revamp his Tottenham side in the summer and could part ways with a number of stars to create room in the squad for new signings. Giovani Lo Celso is tipped to be one of the players who will be sold by Tottenham, and the Argentine has attracted interest from Juventus.

Giovani Lo Celso rose to prominence in Europe during his time at Real Betis. The Argentine's performances for the Spanish club caught the eye of a number of Europe's top teams.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan in the summer of 2019, with an option to buy at the end of the season. Despite Tottenham enduring a poor season in which they sacked former manager Mauricio Pochettino in November and finished sixth in the Premier League, Lo Celso impressed when given the chance.

Lo Celso's contract was made permanent in January 2020. The Argentine has, however, suffered some injury problems at Tottenham and has been starved of regular playing time in recent months.

The north London club will reportedly make him available for transfer in the summer, and have set a price tag of just €25 million. Juventus are said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have been impressed with Lo Celso's performance for Real Betis in La Liga and has given his approval for the transfer.

🗣️ Jose Mourinho on Giovani Lo Celso: "Gio is not coming back, but coming back to training with the team, which is a big step and a very important one. It’s maybe a couple of weeks to play, but let’s say if everything goes well, we are on the countdown."#FFScout #FPL #DGW26 pic.twitter.com/dpztyNdk5J — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 24, 2021

Juventus will look to sign Giovani Lo Celso as Cristiano Ronaldo wants him as a teammate in Turin

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Juventus have been linked with a move for a number of midfielders in recent weeks. The Binaconeri have endured a poor season under new manager Andrea Pirlo. They are currently in third place in the Serie A table and are at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 phase after losing 2-1 to Porto in the first leg.

🇦🇷 There is lots of interest from "important Spanish clubs" for Giovani Lo Celso, but the player is so happy at Tottenham, so nothing has advanced.



[@FabrizioRomano] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/tQyNtFXLS5 — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) February 24, 2021

The club hierarchy have therefore commenced making plans for the summer. Andrea Pirlo is reportedly keen to strengthen his midfield as he continues to lack faith in the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrian Rabiot.

Juventus are looking to sign young players with potential to create a team for the future around talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo. At 24, Lo Celso still has time to develop into a top-quality player.

