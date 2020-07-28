Juventus star Danilo leaves FIFA red-faced over embarrassing tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo after title win

Juventus defender Danilo was quick to point out an incorrect tweet posted by the official FIFA Twitter account regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's title wins. The governing body's official handle showered praise on the Portuguese after Juventus' ninth Serie A title win — Ronaldo's second in two years in Italy.

FIFA's official handle suggested that Ronaldo is otherworldly because no other player has managed to win the Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga Santander even once. However, that is not factually accurate.

Former Manchester City right-back Danilo has also achieved this feat, and he wasted no time in pointing that out to FIFA, leaving them red-faced.

Danilo points out embarrassing FIFA mistake on Ronaldo and Juventus' title win

Danilo and Ronaldo in training at Real Madrid

Following Juventus' 2-0 win over Sampdoria, FIFA's official handle @FIFAcom tweeted;

"10 goals in 10 games since the resumption of @SerieA_EN has helped @Cristiano become a multiple-time league champion in England, Spain & Italy. No other player has even won all 3 leagues once. The country doesn't matter when you're from another planet."

Unfortunately for them, Danilo — who shared the pitch with Ronaldo in two out of his three clubs en route this achievement — has also won league titles in England, Italy, and Spain. FIFA quickly deleted the original tweet after the Juventus defender's response.

The Brazilian and the Portuguese won a LaLiga Santander together at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane in 2016/17. Four years later, he managed to help Juventus to their record ninth Scudetto win in Turin with a 2-0 win against 15th-placed Sampdoria.

Ronaldo sealed the title for Juventus in emphatic fashion

The 29-year-old defender quoted @FIFAcom's tweet with a few emoticons, questioning the authenticity of their tweet.

While both Ronaldo and Danilo won the Premier League on more than one occasion in Manchester, they did so while playing for rival clubs. Ronaldo was at the heart of Manchester United's attack as they conquered the land thrice in three years from 2006 to 2009. Danilo, on the other hand, played a role in Pep Guardiola's back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018 with Manchester City.

Danilo played a part in 21 Serie A games for the nine-time consecutive Italian champions, scoring two goals in the process. His teammate Ronaldo, arguably the most prolific goalscorer of all time, reminded the world about what he's capable of even at the age of 35.

10 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the 1st #Juventus' player to have found the net in 10 successive games played by the Bianconeri in the history of the Serie A. Star.#VeronaJuve pic.twitter.com/U8UZVSesWK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2020

The former Real Madrid ace registered a stunning 31 goals and five assists in just 32 league games to fire Juventus to glory.

Ronaldo might be the proud holder of countless achievements and records, but Danilo pointed out that on this occasion, the 35-year-old has someone to share the limelight with.

