Record-breaking Ronaldo: 5 records the Juventus striker smashed in 2019/20

After a relatively slow start to the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has found a rich vein of form and helped fire Juventus to an eight-point lead. The Portuguese scored only five league goals in his first ten games of the season, leading to questions over his ability to perform at his age.

There is a cycle of events that has seemingly occured every year for Ronaldo over the last few campaigns. A slow start would be followed by criticism, doubts over Ronaldo's future, and an eerily unsettling feeling about his performances.

10 - Cristiano #Ronaldo is the 1st #Juventus' player to have found the net in 10 successive games played by the Bianconeri in the history of the Serie A. Star.#VeronaJuve pic.twitter.com/U8UZVSesWK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 8, 2020

However, this just happens to be the metaphorical calm before the storm. Because in almost every season, what generally follows is a barrage of goals, goals, and more goals. This year was no different. After a slow start, he went on to score a stunning 25 goals in the next 20 Serie A games. Remarkably, Ronaldo failed to score in just two of those 20 games, after failing to score in five in his first ten.

Given his spectacular season, it's natural for the 35-year-old's name to be etched into the history books. Here, we take a look at some of the records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2019/20 Serie A campaign.

#1 First Juventus player to score 25 league goals in 60 years

Ronaldo broke a host of Serie A and Juventus records

Despite the list of superstars to have donned the black and white stripes of Juve, no player before Ronaldo reached 25 Serie A goals for nearly 60 years. This is somewhat astonishing, given that the Old Lady have had the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet, a host of surreal forwards over the years.

The last player to achieve this landmark was Omar Sivori in the year 1961. The Italian-Argentine attacker smashed 25 goals in the 1960/61 season en route the Scudetti, and won the Ballon d'Or that year. Sivori also hit 27 league goals prior to that season as well, another figure that Ronaldo has already surpassed.

25 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Juventus player to score 25+ goals in a single Serie A season since Omar Sívori in 1960/61 (25 goals). Golazzo. pic.twitter.com/JBeQSJZpfE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

The former Manchester United forward has scored 30 goals in 30 Serie A games. He also scored in ten successive games for Juventus, a feat that has never been achieved by any Bianconeri player in their history.

#2 First-ever player to score 50+ goals in Serie A, LaLiga, and EPL

Ronaldo amassed 311 goals for Real Madrid

Ronaldo's success in the Premier League and LaLiga Santander has been well-documented. The Portuguese won at least one Ballon d'Or and a UEFA Champions League during his time in both leagues and has established himself as a football icon.

Despite the doubts over his ability to perform at the highest level at the age of 35, he spectacularly silenced his critics in Italy. Ronaldo's 30 goals took his Serie A tally to 51, making him the first-ever and only player to register a minimum of 50 goals in England, Spain, and Italy.

The Portuguese scored 84 goals in the Premier League

Edin Dzeko of AS Roma boasts a similar record with 50+ goals in both Serie A and the Premier League. However, Ronaldo's achievement of this feat in LaLiga separates him from the Bosnian.

Ronaldo's 30 strikes also mean that he's scored 25 or more in a league season for the eleventh time in his career.

