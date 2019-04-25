Juventus star sparks controversy by liking post demanding Allegri's sacking on social media

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 851 // 25 Apr 2019, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Max Allegri has had a trophy-laden stint at Juventus

What's the story?

Juventus defender, Joao Cancelo, has sparked controversy after liking a post that demanded Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri’s sacking.

In case you didn't know...

Allegri has had a trophy-laden stint at Juventus, winning four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018, and most recently guided the club to their eighth consecutive Serie A title. The achievement also marked Allegri's eighth title as a manager, making him one of the most successful Italian managers ever.

The 51-year-old's future, however, came into question after the Old Lady crashed out of the Champions League following a shock defeat to Ajax in their quarter-final fixture last week.

It was a fact widely known that the Italian giants were looking at European glory this time around. The thought must be particularly stinging knowing the Bianconeri procured the man who has proven himself time and time again in the European competition, Ronaldo.

Allegri is yet to sign a contract extension at the club, with his current deal keeping him in Turin till 2020. Amid heavy speculation, the Italian insists that he will stay on as manager of the Bianconeri, and club president Andrea Agnelli has also backed his stay.

The heart of the matter

According to Fox Sports Asia, Cancelo’s recent Instagram activity has further intensified rumours of discontent with the manager and his tactics.

BeIN Sports correspondent, Tancredi Palmeri, spotted the right-back liking an Instagram post that was asking for the Juventus boss' resignation from his post at the club. Palmeri shared his evidence by posting a screenshot on his official Twitter account.

Oh oh oh:

Cancelo ha messo like a un commento “Allegri Out”! pic.twitter.com/pBlTlIMXX3 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 23, 2019

What's next?

The Serie A champions will continue to see out their successful domestic season, with their next opponents scheduled to be Inter Milan. The two sides will clash this weekend.