×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Rumors
237   //    17 Jun 2019, 09:03 IST

Juventus have valid reasons to believe they can lure de Ligt to Turin this summer
Juventus have valid reasons to believe they can lure de Ligt to Turin this summer

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 17th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Sarri announced as the new Juventus boss


Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

After days of speculation, Maurizio Sarri has been finally announced as the new Juventus manager. The Italian had informed Chelsea that he wanted to return to his homeland so that he could be closer to his family. An offer from Juventus, as such, suited him the best. It is understood that a compensation fee of around £5m was agreed between the two parties for his departure.

Chelsea announced his departure via their official website:

Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea Football Club to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus.
The two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri's contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request.
We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future.

Juventus soon declared the appointment of Sarri as their new manager, via their official website

Maurizio Sarri has returned to Italy, where he has coached for the majority of his career. And from today, he will take over the reins at Juventus with a contract until June 30, 2022
Advertisement

Sarri had joined Chelsea just a year ago and had a fairly successful experience in England. He won the Europa League and helped Chelsea finish third in the Premier League table, helping them secure Champions League football next season. However, the loss at the hands of City in the Carabao Cup final was disappointing, and perhaps even more shocking was his goalkeeper Kepa's open rebellion. Fans were not entirely convinced by his style of play and some of his decisions were questionable.

Now it remains to be seen if the Italian can hit the ground running with Juventus. The Serie A Champions will be hoping that Sarri can guide them to the UEFA Champions League trophy, a silverware that the Bianconeri are desperate for.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Matthijs de Ligt Maurizio Sarri Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as Manchester United reveal Paul Pogba price, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Nelson Semedo to join him at Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Juventus unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus, Fans hopeful of Guardiola's appointment and more Juventus Transfer News: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos prefers Serie A duo over Matthijs de Ligt at Real Madrid, Manchester United closing in on signing two Juventus stars and more Serie A news: 14 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United no longer interested in Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus offer 2 superstars in extraordinary Pogba swap deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 26, 2019
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba reportedly says 'yes' to Juventus return, Juve set to announce Maurizio Sarri's appointment and more Serie A news: 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, Manchester United to table a massive €100m bid for Juve playmaker and more Serie A news: 7 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo offered higher salary than Lionel Messi to join top club, Juventus to offer 3 players of Manchester United's choice for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 6 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us