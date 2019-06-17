Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019

Juventus have valid reasons to believe they can lure de Ligt to Turin this summer

Hello and welcome back to the Juventus Transfer News round-up for 17th June 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus and here are our top five picks for today.

#5 Sarri announced as the new Juventus boss

After days of speculation, Maurizio Sarri has been finally announced as the new Juventus manager. The Italian had informed Chelsea that he wanted to return to his homeland so that he could be closer to his family. An offer from Juventus, as such, suited him the best. It is understood that a compensation fee of around £5m was agreed between the two parties for his departure.

Chelsea announced his departure via their official website:

Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea Football Club to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus.

The two clubs have reached an agreement for the early termination of Sarri's contract with Chelsea FC which had two years left to run and is ending at his request.

We would also like to congratulate him on securing the role as big as any in Serie A and to wish him the best of luck for the future.

Juventus soon declared the appointment of Sarri as their new manager, via their official website

Maurizio Sarri has returned to Italy, where he has coached for the majority of his career. And from today, he will take over the reins at Juventus with a contract until June 30, 2022

Sarri had joined Chelsea just a year ago and had a fairly successful experience in England. He won the Europa League and helped Chelsea finish third in the Premier League table, helping them secure Champions League football next season. However, the loss at the hands of City in the Carabao Cup final was disappointing, and perhaps even more shocking was his goalkeeper Kepa's open rebellion. Fans were not entirely convinced by his style of play and some of his decisions were questionable.

Now it remains to be seen if the Italian can hit the ground running with Juventus. The Serie A Champions will be hoping that Sarri can guide them to the UEFA Champions League trophy, a silverware that the Bianconeri are desperate for.

