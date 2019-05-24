Juventus table €80m bid for Barcelona star on Cristiano Ronaldo's request, Italian champions offer Pjanic for top Manchester United target and more Serie A news: 24 May 2019

Juventus might swap Pjanic for Manchester United target

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

AC Milan legend backs Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso has been under fire recently as AC Milan will miss their dream Champions League spot once again if both Inter Milan and Atalanta win their next Serie A games.

With just one game remaining in the season, Milan find themselves fifth in the Serie A table with 65 points, just one adrift of Atalanta and Inter, who occupy the third and fourth respectively.

Even if Milan win their final game against SPAL, it might not be enough for a top four finish if Atalanta and Inter win their respective matches.

Gattuso has come in for heavy criticism due to Milan's recent form and the Italian's future at the San Siro looks uncertain.

However, former Milan star Clarence Seedorf has offered his support to the 41-year-old.

"If I hear Gattuso? Yes, I went to see him a month ago, I don't want to judge what is written or read, otherwise, I would be part of those who did so with me, I would say that Gattuso did a great job.

"The situation is not easy, we say that for the Milan company there is still the transition phase, unfortunately, but on the other side we want the results. I judge him positively, because he created a group that has proven to fight in every race. Then we can discuss choices, but this is not my thing to say. It is too easy to give opinions on what is unknown."

On his time as AC Milan manager, Seedorf said,

"In terms of results and play, we did a great job. I arrived that we were 4 points behind relegation, and ended up on equal points to stay in Europe, for a goal we didn't make a difference. But it was the demonstration that the club was really in great crisis and still the problems have not been solved."

Juventus offer Pjanic for Marquinhos

It must be no secret that Juventus are searching for defensive reinforcements to gear up for the next season. The Old Lady will lose Andrea Barzagli, who has chosen to retire at the end of this campaign. On the other hand, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci also well past their 30s.

Daniele Rugani has the talent to become an elite defender but he has failed to put in convincing displays on a regular basis throughout the season. According to a report, Juventus are now interested in Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos, who has been a consistent performer for the French champions this term.

Manchester United have also monitored the former AS Roma defender for a long time as the Red Devils have suffered lingering defensive problems. However, the Old Lady are willing to offer a tempting swap deal by offering Miralem Pjanic to convince PSG to part ways with the Brazilian.

Pjanic has long been linked with the French club and the move could suit all parties involved.

Juventus table massive €80m bid for Umtiti because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Samuel Umtiti has long been linked with Juventus, following Barcelona's plan to sign Matthijs de Ligt. The Frenchman has been unable to regain his spot in the team after suffering a lengthy injury.

His fellow countryman Clement Lenglet has been impressive and became Ernesto Valverde's first-choice centre-back partner for Gerard Pique for the most of this season. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing Juventus to sign the unfortunate 25-year-old.

The report also states that Ronaldo's request has resulted in Juventus preparing a €80 million bid for the World Cup winner. Umtiti has seen a successful career at Barcelona, despite his recent situation. He quickly established as one of the most reliable defenders for Barcelona in his debut season.