×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus to sell Dybala to fund move for €100 M rated Benfica starlet, Bianconeri told to pay record fee for Real Madrid star and more Serie A news: 15 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
567   //    15 Apr 2019, 09:42 IST

Will the Bianconeri sacrifice Dybala for the starlet?
Will the Bianconeri sacrifice Dybala for the starlet?

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus willing to offload Dybala for Joao Felix

Juventus are ready to sell under-fire Paulo Dybala to fund a move for Joao Felix, according to a report. The 19-year-old starlet has been heavily linked with the Old Lady following his sensational display for Benfica this season.

Felix has been dubbed as the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' as he continues his scintillating form in the Europa League. The Portuguese starlet netted a hattrick and an assist against Eintracht Frankfurt. He also scored a goal and provided 2 assists against Vitoria Setubal in his latest domestic league match.

Benfica, however, would demand at least €100 million for the Portuguese revelation according to the report. Joao Felix has expressed his interest to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview earlier this year which further fuels the surrounding speculations.

Juventus told to pay huge amount for Real Madrid star

Juventus have reportedly approached Real Madrid for Raphael Varane. Unfortunately, Real Madrid are responding negatively and said that the Old Lady need to pay Varane's ridiculous €500 million release clause if they want him.

The clause is surely absurd for any team as it will break Neymar's transfer record if triggered. It is understandable that Matthijs De Ligt is close to a move to Barcelona. Hence, Juventus should look for another defender to rejuvenate their aging backline.

The Real Madrid defender is one of their top targets for defensive reinforcements. However, the transfer of Varane would not be possible for the Old Lady as things currently stand.

Atalanta manager believes his star player could even play for Barcelona

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini stated that Papu Gomez has what it takes to play for Barcelona. The Argentinian midfielder has impressed in Serie A so far as he has scored 6 goals and provided 9 assists.

"Papu Gomez is a team man, now he could play for Barcelona. Ilicic was practically at Sampdoria, but I convinced him to come here. Duvan Zapata? He always has problems at the beginning of the season because in Colombia he lives at 2 thousand meters of altitude," Gasperini said.

Advertisement

The manager was also aiming praise to his former player Leonardo Spinazzola and talked about Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis.

"What a satisfaction to see our Spinazzola flying on the wing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The three-man defense is a rematch for me, as did Arsenal in the Europa League against Napoli. Eight years ago President De Laurentiis came to my house, asked me to offer him an espresso, but I'm not capable and told him to do it himself. What a laugh. Then he finally confirmed Mazzarri."


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Raphael Varane Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sell Juventus target to fund Eden Hazard move, Premier League manager offered €300m war chest by Italian club and more Serie A news: 9 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus set to trigger the release-clause of Real Madrid target, Los Blancos star could opt for Napoli move and more Serie A news: 11 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + €60 million for Salah, Napoli star to replace Varane and more Serie A news: 24 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo want Juventus to replace PSG target with Real Madrid star, Former Premier League manager demands record salary from Inter and more Serie A news: 10 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Napoli and Juve eye Real Madrid midfielder, Juventus' €200M target reveals stance on future and more Serie A news: 23 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus willing to sell Real Madrid target to sign sensational forward
RELATED STORY
De Ligt gives a strong hint to join Juventus, Lazio midfielder revealed he wants Real Madrid to sign him and more Serie A news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
FT SPA JUV
2 - 1
 SPAL vs Juventus
FT ROM UDI
1 - 0
 Roma vs Udinese
FT MIL LAZ
1 - 0
 Milan vs Lazio
FT TOR CAG
1 - 1
 Torino vs Cagliari
FT FIO BOL
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Bologna
FT SAM GEN
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Genoa
FT SAS PAR
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Parma
FT CHI NAP
1 - 3
 Chievo vs Napoli
FT FRO INT
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Internazionale
Tomorrow ATA EMP 12:00 AM Atalanta vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us