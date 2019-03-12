Juventus top target rejects Madrid to join Barca, Marcelo still on course to Juve despite Zidane appointment and more Serie A news: 12 March 2019

Diartano Christian
12 Mar 2019

AS Roma v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G

Matthijs de Ligt has been a hot target for many European giants for some time now. However, Juventus has made the Dutchman their utmost priority to rejuvenate their ageing defence. Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli, and Leonardo Bonucci have all passed their 30 and need replacing.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, de Ligt has reportedly chosen to join Barcelona. The report also states that the starlet also has rejected another giant, Real Madrid to join the Blaugrana. The Dutchman is already one of the best defenders in the world at just 19 years old.

He has been the key who make Ajax a team to be feared in Europe. He led the Dutch giants to blew reigning champions Real Madrid at Champions League round of 16 and also helped his club reaching 2016/17 Europa League final.

Marcelo set to go to Juventus despite Zidane appointment

Real Madrid has officially appointed Zinedine Zidane to take charge as a head coach for the second time. The Frenchman's takeover reportedly set to leads a series of departure for the Los Blancos, including Marcelo.

The Brazilian defender was key for Zidane in securing 3 consecutive Champions League titles in previous seasons. This season, Marcelo's career has been on a downward spiral and, he has been on the bench regularly. The Frenchman might decide to start him again.

However, the report suggests that the player has everything talked with Juventus and already set to go to Italy. Madrid would scoop a significant amount of cash if they decide to sell Marcelo and could use the money to give Zidane some reinforcements to prepare for next season.

Sergio Reguilon has been such a hit this season and would not be easily replaced even if the 46-year-old is retaking the reign anyway.

Florentino Perez wants former AS Roma director

Former AS Roma sporting director Monchi has been a target for Real Madrid, according to reports from Spain. The Spaniard is currently jobless after he officially parted ways with the Italian giant.

European giants willing to spend €175 million on Manchester United target, Real Madrid eying move for Monchi, and more Real Madrid transfer news: 9 March, 2019 https://t.co/mJBE9Tosoy pic.twitter.com/S8dcs44Swz — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) March 9, 2019

Sources state that the Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants Monchi alongside several players such as Harry Kane, Neymar, and de Ligt. The 50-year-old has been known for his scouting prowess.

He has been the discoverer for several high-profile names such as Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas, and Ivan Rakitic at Sevilla while Roma also bought well-known starlets such as Cengiz Under and Nicolo Zaniolo under him.

