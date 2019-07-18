Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri announce Matthijs de Ligt move

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST News 157 // 18 Jul 2019, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matthijs de Ligt has completed a move to Juventus.

What's the story?

Juventus have officially completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for a €75 million. The teenage sensation has signed a 5-year contract at the Allianz Stadium, becoming the most expensive defensive acquisition to ever be made by an Italian side in the process.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt's future was a subject of worldwide scrutiny and speculation ever since the transfer window opened, with agent Mino Raiola hawking his client around Europe in pursuit of the ideal destination that provided a handsome financial package and also aided de Ligt's growth as a player.

His signature was pursued by the likes of PSG, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus, with many tipping the Dutch centre-back to move to PSG early on in the window, ever since it became apparent that the initial front-runners, Barcelona, won't be able to put together the financial package which other teams had in place for the 19-year-old.

A raft of speculation ensued in the weeks that passed and Juventus have finally sealed the deal for the most highly sought-after teenager in world football.

With this signing, the Italian champions have undoubtedly strengthened their credentials for being the favourites to lift the Champions League next season, as their squad right now oozes quality and strikes an enviable balance between talented youngsters and world-class, experienced veterans.

The heart of the matter...

Juventus confirmed de Ligt's signing on their Twitter account and revealed the financials involved in the deal.

The Old Lady will pay a fee of €75 million to Ajax for the Dutchman, payable in five years, along with additional costs of €10.5 million. Meanwhile, de Ligt is expected to pocket an annual wage of €12 million.

Already one of the best defenders in the world at 19, the Dutchman is expected to immediately challenge the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani for a spot in the starting eleven.

Advertisement

What's next?

Manager Maurizio Sarri's brand of football involves building up play from the back and providing attacking outlets for midfielders and attackers by playing incisive, line-breaking passes.

Given how composed and good de Ligt is on the ball, it's a given that he'll fit into Sarri's system like a glove.

Playing, and more importantly training alongside veterans like Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci is going to make a world of difference for the Dutchman, helping him improve defensively.

On the other hand, his incredible mentality will be further sharpened by sharing a dressing room with a focused and driven individual like Cristiano Ronaldo.