×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri reportedly win De Ligt race

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
329   //    22 Jun 2019, 17:14 IST

De Ligt has decided to join Juventus, as per Di Marzio and Sky Sports
De Ligt has decided to join Juventus, as per Di Marzio and Sky Sports

What's the story?

If reports from Sky Sports Italia's transfer pundit Gianluca Di Marzio are to be believed, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed to join Italian giants, Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Coming through the ranks of Dutch outfit Ajax Amsterdam, De Ligt broke out into the first team squad in the 2017-18 season. Impressing with his stellar defensive performances, the Dutchman was named the youngest Ajax captain in March 2018.

With his exploits at the heart of Ajax's defence in the recently concluded season, he led the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The 19-year-old has attracted a host of top European clubs including FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus.

Since FC Barcelona announced the signing of his Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, it was believed that the defender will follow the path of his compatriot to the Camp Nou. However, according to the report, the Dutchman has decided that he'd be joining the Bianconeri in the summer.

The heart of the matter

Following the Netherlands encounter against Portugal in the inaugural UEFA Nations League's final, the Ajax captain revealed that Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo urged him to join the Bianconeri following the final whistle:

"At the end of the match, Cristiano told me: 'Join me at Juventus. At first I didn't understand him and it surprised me a little. I was in shock. That's why I laughed but I didn't say anything." 

Di Marzio broke the news earlier by saying "strong opening to Juventus in the last few minutes" by Matthijs de Ligt. He further reported that the Dutchman could cost Juventus in the region of €60-€70 million and the club is increasingly confident of closing the deal.

Adding on to what has been reported, the latest reports from Sky Sports claim that the centre-back has decided to sign for Juve.

What's next?

Despite being linked heavily with Paris Saint-Germain, it seems like Matthijs de Ligt is on his way to the Allianz stadium to represent the Old Lady in Serie A. He could possibly become the first signing of Maurizio Sarri at Juve.







Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Juventus submit a fresh new bid for Matthijs de Ligt 
RELATED STORY
What's next for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus' superman, Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals the Portuguese skipper urged him to join Juventus after the UEFA Nations League final
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus make huge offer for Matthijs de Ligt amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken out about his Juventus exit rumour
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo gives an update on his future after Juventus seal Serie A title
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on high alert as De Ligt appears to snub Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo didn't ask Sergio Ramos to join him in Turin and more Juventus Transfer News: June 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us