Juventus transfer news: Brazil legend wants Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo to play together at Turin

Since late 2018, it has been reported that Neymar is increasingly unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain.

What's the story?

Surprise reports have emerged that Juventus are currently positioning themselves to potentially swoop to sign Neymar this summer.

Whilst most have been shocked, or doubtful, about the possibility of this, Brazilian Legend, Rivaldo, has been relishing in the thought of the possible deal.

In case you didn't know?

Neymar left FC Barcelona in 2017 after a few successful seasons at the club, but despite this success it was reported that the Brazilian wished to escape Lionel Messi's shadow.

The heart of the matter

Rivaldo.

Since the start of the year there have been a lot of rumors that Paris Saint-Germain star was unhappy at the French club.

Despite enjoying unchallenged success domestically, in both the league and the cups, PSG have failed to make a serious impact in Europe. In light of this, Neymar has been the most talked about player this transfer window, with Barcelona standing as the favourites to get him, should he leave Paris.

However, after a number of talks failed to cement a deal between Barcelona and PSG, Juventus popped up out of nowhere to become surprise contenders for Neymar's signature.

Many are incredibly doubtful about the probability of this occurring, with some suggesting it could be a ploy used by Neymar's management team to put pressure on Barcelona to sign him.

However, Rivaldo, has been elated by the rumours, stating to Betfair:

"It would be great to see him playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. I believe it would be wonderful for CR7 to have Neymar by his side, as the Brazilian would help him a lot with assists and goals all season."

“I even imagine them combining for brilliant plays and Neymar could also help by sharing responsibilities as Juventus only has one big star now. It would be a beneficial move for the players and naturally for the club."

Although this is just the view of a footballer, not someone involved in Neymar's future, it is still an interesting thing to ponder. The idea of Neymar playing with Ronaldo is enough to get any football fan excited, especially as it would mean he would have played with both Messi and Ronaldo.

However, it still seems unlikely that the Brazilian will move to Juventus any time soon, or at all, and if he is destined to move it will probably be back to his former club FC Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo.