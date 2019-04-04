Juventus Transfer News: Club make contact with Roma prodigy

Italy v Liechtenstein - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet, AS, Juventus are currently in talks with Serie A prodigy, Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has experienced a meteoric rise with Roma in the current campaign and Spanish giants Real Madrid are also keen to secure his services.

In case you didn't know..

Since his arrival from Inter Milan for a lowly £4.5 million in the last summer, the 19-year-old Italian youngster has proven to be an asset for Roma. Zaniolo was desperate for first team football after getting rejected by various Italian clubs and Roma guaranteed that, and witnessed the meteoric rise of the youngster.

Sancho has been one of the pivotal players for Roma in his debut Serie A campaign. He has featured in 29 games in the league and racked up five and provided two assists.

Zaniolo first caught attention when he played a pivotal role for Italy in U-19 Euro Cup as the Azzurri finished runners up in the competition in 2018. As a result of his calibre, Zaniolo has impressed Italy manager Mancini and managed to break into Italy's first team last September before even starting for Roma.

The youngster netted twice when Roma secured a victory over Porto in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures and became the youngest Italian to score a brace in the competition.

The heart of the matter

Zaniolo's form has attracted attention from Real Madrid but Juventus are already in contact with the player.

The young talent made his first start for Roma when they played Real Madrid in the group stages of Champions League and Los Blancos scouts are keeping tabs on him since then.

According to the report, the 19-year-old is open to other offers despite his talks with the Bianconeri, which would allow Real Madrid to make their move and present a better offer to persuade the Italian starlet.

What's next?

Roma will face Sampordia next in the Serie A.

