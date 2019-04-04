×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Club make contact with Roma prodigy

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
48   //    04 Apr 2019, 13:41 IST
Italy v Liechtenstein - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Italy v Liechtenstein - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet, AS, Juventus are currently in talks with Serie A prodigy, Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has experienced a meteoric rise with Roma in the current campaign and Spanish giants Real Madrid are also keen to secure his services. 

In case you didn't know..

Since his arrival from Inter Milan for a lowly £4.5 million in the last summer, the 19-year-old Italian youngster has proven to be an asset for Roma. Zaniolo was desperate for first team football after getting rejected by various Italian clubs and Roma guaranteed that, and witnessed the meteoric rise of the youngster.

Sancho has been one of the pivotal players for Roma in his debut Serie A campaign. He has featured in 29 games in the league and racked up five and provided two assists.

Zaniolo first caught attention when he played a pivotal role for Italy in U-19 Euro Cup as the Azzurri finished runners up in the competition in 2018. As a result of his calibre, Zaniolo has impressed Italy manager Mancini and managed to break into Italy's first team last September before even starting for Roma.

The youngster netted twice when Roma secured a victory over Porto in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures and became the youngest Italian to score a brace in the competition.

The heart of the matter

Zaniolo's form has attracted attention from Real Madrid but Juventus are already in contact with the player.

The young talent made his first start for Roma when they played Real Madrid in the group stages of Champions League and Los Blancos scouts are keeping tabs on him since then.

Advertisement

According to the report, the 19-year-old is open to other offers despite his talks with the Bianconeri, which would allow Real Madrid to make their move and present a better offer to persuade the Italian starlet.

What's next?

Roma will face Sampordia next in the Serie A.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Ronaldo reveals stance over Real Madrid return, United in contact with Raiola over €100 mn target and more Serie A news: 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid readying player + cash deal for Juventus star, Inter believe Barcelona midfielder close to joining them and more Serie A news: 28 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt gives a strong hint to join Juventus, Lazio midfielder revealed he wants Real Madrid to sign him and more Serie A news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus top target rejects Madrid to join Barca, Marcelo still on course to Juve despite Zidane appointment and more Serie A news: 12 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: the Portuguese star wants Juventus to make a double signing to reunite with key duo
RELATED STORY
3 Midfielders Juventus could target next season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent regarding possible move for Marcelo
RELATED STORY
Five biggest winners from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT MIL UDI
1 - 1
 Milan vs Udinese
FT CAG JUV
0 - 2
 Cagliari vs Juventus
FT EMP NAP
2 - 1
 Empoli vs Napoli
FT ROM FIO
2 - 2
 Roma vs Fiorentina
FT GEN INT
0 - 4
 Genoa vs Internazionale
FT SPA LAZ
1 - 0
 SPAL vs Lazio
FT FRO PAR
3 - 2
 Frosinone vs Parma
FT TOR SAM
2 - 1
 Torino vs Sampdoria
Today SAS CHI 10:30 PM Sassuolo vs Chievo
Tomorrow ATA BOL 12:30 AM Atalanta vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us