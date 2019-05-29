×
Juventus transfer news: Club president pictured meeting Maurizio Sarri in Baku to discuss Bianconeri manager role

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
352   //    29 May 2019, 16:59 IST

Chelsea Press Conference
Chelsea Press Conference

What's the story?

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli reportedly met with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and his representatives in Azerbaijan capital, Baku, on Wednesday morning, to finalise the deal to make him manager at the Old Lady.

In case you didn't know...

Massimiliano Allegri recently stepped down from his managerial position at the Old Lady following widespread discontentment with his tactical approach and his inability to lead the team to Champions League glory.

Despite guiding Juventus to their eighth consecutive Serie A title, Allegri was on the receiving end of heavy criticism for the club's European disappointment this season.

The Bianconeri were initially favourites in the Champions League owing to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who is more than familiar with the competition, having won it five times before.

The Portuguese talisman did his part and inspired the team to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they met with a shock defeat at the hands of Dutch titans Ajax.

Since Allegri's departure, a variety of big names have been linked with the job. Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola are some of the managers who have been associated with a move to the Serie A champions.

The heart of the matter

According to Tuttosport, Maurizio Sarri, who has been linked with a return to Italy in recent months, was reportedly seen meeting Agnelli and his representatives at the Four Seasons hotel in Baku, where his team Chelsea are set to play in the Europa League final.

The duo, together with mediator Fali Ramadani, discussed the final terms of the move and spoke about the possibility of Chelsea rejecting their offers.

The publication also released exclusive photos of the alleged meeting to back their claims.

Despite having led the Blues to a top-four finish, Sarri's future at the club remains uncertain, with the Italian unable to form a genuine bond with fans of the club.

What's next?

Chelsea are scheduled to go head-to-head with Arsenal in the Europa League finals later tonight.

Tags:
Chelsea Juventus Football Maurizio Sarri
