Juventus Transfer News: Cristian Romero arrives in Turin to complete medical

Vishal Subramanian
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
86   //    09 Jul 2019, 17:24 IST

Cristian Romero is set to become Juventus' sixth signing of the summer
Cristian Romero is set to become Juventus' sixth signing of the summer

What's the story?

Cristian Romero has arrived in Turin to complete his medical with the Old Lady, Juventus have revealed on their official website.

The 21-year-old is seen as one for the future as Juventus have paid big money to acquire his services.

Juve have courted the young defender for a while and have finally gotten their man, after agreeing a €30 million fee with Genoa.

In case you didn't know...

The young Argentinian enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Italian club, making 27 appearances in the league and was one of the bright spots in an otherwise average season for Genoa.

The 21-year-old is said to become Juve's sixth signing of the summer, after the likes of Luca Pellegrini, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Merih Demiral and Gianluigi Buffon all joined the club this summer.

The heart of the matter...

Cristian Romero has arrived to undertake the first part of his medical with the Bianconeri and looks set to complete his move imminently.

The Argentinian is set to remain with Genoa for the forthcoming season to continue his development.

Romero's move is not the last of Juve's reinforcements at the back. After the legendary Gianluigi Buffon returned for one final stint at the club, Merih Demiral joined from fellow Italian club Sassuolo for a reported €18 million.

What's next?

After the completion of his medical, Romero's move to the record Italian champions will be made official and he'll return to Genoa for the 2019/20 season, with Juve and the player agreeing that the move suits all parties.

According to numerous sources, Matthijs de Ligt's impending move to Juve is also close to completion and new manager Maurizio Sarri is said to be greeted with a stacked squad as Juve aim to compete on all fronts next season

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Genoa Football Cristian Gabriel Romero Juventus Transfer News
