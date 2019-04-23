×
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo gives green signal to sign €120 million-rated teenage sensation

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
871   //    23 Apr 2019, 09:43 IST

Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A
Juventus v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What is the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo has given his approval to Juventus for their possible signing of Benfica’s 19-year-old sensation Joao Felix.

It has been claimed that the Portuguese star is very much fond of his compatriot and might have given the green signal to Juventus to bring Felix to Turin.

In case you didn’t know….

Felix has emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in world football this season. The Benfica teenager is on the wish list of many other European heavyweights, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Felix has already racked up 17 goals and seven assists across all competitions in the present campaign and has been compared to Benfica legends Rui Costa and Joao Pinto.

Recently, Felix became the youngest player (19 years and 152 days) to score a hat-trick in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, only to see Benfica getting knocked out on the away-goal rule over the two legs.

Juventus also suffered a shocking elimination from the quarter-final stages of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax. Although, the Bianconeri did secure their eight successive Serie A title last weekend, but the fresh wounds of Champions League exit somehow curtailed their league title celebrations.

The heart of the matter…

As per reports, Ronaldo might play a huge factor in Juve’s pursuit of Felix.

Besides hailing from the same country, both Ronaldo and Felix share the same agent - Jorge Mendes. And this might help Juventus to get the upper hand over Felix's other suitors.

Juventus are aware of the fact that they might have to splash out over €100 million to bring the youngster to Turin. Apparently, Felix has a release clause of €120 million inserted into his contract, which will expire in 2023.

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen whether Ronaldo can influence his fellow countryman to make a move to Turin and help him out in his bid to win the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is expected to start for Juventus in Saturday's Serie A encounter against Inter Milan.

