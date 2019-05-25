Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Bianconeri to pounce for Sergio Ramos if defender leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly urged his club to quickly make a move for his former team-mate Sergio Ramos, should the defender decide to leave Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

After winning a third consecutive Champions League title last summer, Los Blancos spectacularly met their downfall in a season that was marred by dismal performances and a lack of fighting spirit.

The club appointed Santiago Solari after a series of disappointing results under Julen Lopetegui, but the Argentine could not salvage the damage that had been done. The Madrid outfit was soon not only out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, but were also out of the race in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane was then re-appointed as manager in a bid to fix what has been done since his brief departure last summer. However, the Frenchman could not inspire any dramatic improvements, resulting in the club finishing their season without lifting any major trophy.

Recent reports have claimed that Ramos, who has made over 600 appearances for Los Blancos, is planning an exit from the Bernabeu after a dressing room row with club president Florentino Perez. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be some of the clubs monitoring the situation.

The heart of the matter

It is now believed that Juventus are now keen on signing Ramos after much persuasion from Ronaldo, who has advised the club to pounce for the defender once he decides to leave Real Madrid.

The report alleges that Ramos' relationship with Los Blancos has deteriorated since their Champions League exit in March, and his team have already begun taking offers.

The Bianconeri are reportedly looking for defensive reinforcements, owing to Giorgio Chiellini's age as well as the retirement of Andrea Barzagli, and Ramos is now on their radar as a potential summer recruit.

What's next?

Despite the torrid season, it is unlikely that Ramos would leave Real Madrid, especially since Zidane is adamant on starting next season strongly and the Freenchman will do whatever he can to command a revival of the club.

While Juventus will face Sampdoria in the Serie A on Sunday, Real Madrid will return to action on July 21, when they will face Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.