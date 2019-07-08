Juventus Transfer News: 'De Ligt has agreed personal terms with Juve,' says Raiola

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 113 // 08 Jul 2019, 16:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What’s the story?

After months of speculation over Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt's future, his agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed to De Telegraaf that there is an agreement in place with Juventus.

The only thing left for now is that Ajax and Juventus agree on a final price before the deal can be closed.

In case you didn’t know…

De Ligt's impressive performances saw him attract attention from all the big clubs across Europe which included FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Real Madrid and more. But the 19-year-old is set to join the Bianconeri if they can close the negotiations with the Dutch side.

De Ligt had an impressive season as he led his side to UEFA Champions League semi-finals and also won the Eredivisie.

In a bid to pursue the centre-back, Cristiano Ronaldo, himself asked the Dutch international if he would come to Juventus after the UEFA Nations league finals.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of Italy are to be believed, De Ligt has agreed all terms with Juventus and will sign a five-year deal worth in the region of nine million euros and the only thing that remains is the Old Lady and Ajax agree on a final transfer fee.

Mino Raiola told De Telegraaf:

“Matthijs has agreed personal terms with Juve. We’re waiting for them to complete the agreement with Ajax soon.”

Juve are said to have opened with a bid of €50 million, which was rejected as the Dutch side are holding out for more. They believe that their captain is an asset and is easily worth more than the said amount.

What's next?

Having already completed the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot and with the potential arrival of De Ligt, Juventus are building a solid team that would challenge for all titles next season under their new manager, Maurizio Sarri.