×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon close to making a return to the Old Lady on a free transfer

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
143   //    26 Jun 2019, 09:40 IST

Juventus is close to bringing back Gianluigi Buffon to Turin after spending a season away at the Parc des Princes
Juventus is close to bringing back Gianluigi Buffon to Turin after spending a season away at the Parc des Princes

What's the story?

Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is close to making a sensational return to the Old Lady.

In case you didn't know...

The Italian legend in his single season at Paris made 25 appearances and won the Ligue 1 title. Buffon won nine Serie A titles at Juventus, including seven in a row between 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Gianluigi Buffon spent 23 seasons in the Serie A with Parma and Juventus before finally deciding to move away from the Italian League last summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Seria A and Juventus legend is close to making a sensational move back to Turin after a year away from the Italian side.

The report states that contract talks have been held regarding this sensational move. The move is likely to be completed once Juventus move on their current back-up Mattia Perin, who has interest from Roma and Sevilla.

Gianluigi Buffon, who spent 17 years of his footballing career at Turin, holds many of the records in Serie A and has won an impressive 9 Serie A, 4 Coppa Italia and 5 Supercoppa Italiana. The one trophy that truly stands out in the 41-year old trophy showcase will be the Serie B title that he won when Juventus were relegated following the Calciopoli scandal.

Upon his return, Buffon is likely to play second fiddle to Poland international Wojciech Szczęsny. The move will also likely mean that the Italian legend's dream of winning the Champions League is kept alive.

What's next?

Though they won the Serie A title last season, they failed yet again in Europe, despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. Buffon will get one last chance to win the European silverware as a player.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Gianluigi Buffon Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Blow to Juventus as midfielder target has 'agreement' to join Real Madrid, Neymar urges Napoli star to join PSG and more Serie A news: 29 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
De Ligt: Juventus compete with PSG, deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri's representitives meet De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo  wanted by European heavyweights
RELATED STORY
Gianluigi Buffon set to leave Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Football Legends: #1 Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: "I don’t think Ronaldo chose to come to Italy, he chose Juventus," says Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: CR7 offered a mega-money contract by Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana show interest in Gianluigi Buffon  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us