Juventus Transfer News: Gianluigi Buffon close to making a return to the Old Lady on a free transfer

Juventus is close to bringing back Gianluigi Buffon to Turin after spending a season away at the Parc des Princes

What's the story?

Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is close to making a sensational return to the Old Lady.

In case you didn't know...

The Italian legend in his single season at Paris made 25 appearances and won the Ligue 1 title. Buffon won nine Serie A titles at Juventus, including seven in a row between 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Gianluigi Buffon spent 23 seasons in the Serie A with Parma and Juventus before finally deciding to move away from the Italian League last summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Seria A and Juventus legend is close to making a sensational move back to Turin after a year away from the Italian side.

The report states that contract talks have been held regarding this sensational move. The move is likely to be completed once Juventus move on their current back-up Mattia Perin, who has interest from Roma and Sevilla.

Gianluigi Buffon, who spent 17 years of his footballing career at Turin, holds many of the records in Serie A and has won an impressive 9 Serie A, 4 Coppa Italia and 5 Supercoppa Italiana. The one trophy that truly stands out in the 41-year old trophy showcase will be the Serie B title that he won when Juventus were relegated following the Calciopoli scandal.

Upon his return, Buffon is likely to play second fiddle to Poland international Wojciech Szczęsny. The move will also likely mean that the Italian legend's dream of winning the Champions League is kept alive.

What's next?

Though they won the Serie A title last season, they failed yet again in Europe, despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. Buffon will get one last chance to win the European silverware as a player.