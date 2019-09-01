×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Jerome Boateng close to signing for the Bianconeri

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
5   //    01 Sep 2019, 21:07 IST

Jerome Boateng is on the verge of joining Juventus
Jerome Boateng is on the verge of joining Juventus

What's the story?

According to Bild, veteran Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is all set to complete a move to Italian giants Juventus on deadline day.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus confirmed last week that their captain Giorgio Chiellini will miss a large chunk of this season courtesy an ACL injury. Hence, as a backup for the veteran defender, Maurizio Sarri is said to have identified experienced German center-back Boateng.

The heart of the matter...

Boateng did not train with the Bayern squad today and also missed the annual Paulaner photoshoot with his team. The player was also not used in Bayern's 6-1 win over Mainz 05 yesterday.

With the European transfer window shutting on September 2nd, the 2014 World Cup winner is all set to sign a contract with Juventus in the coming hours.

Boateng has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern with the signing of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard this summer. Last season too, the 30-year-old was constantly plagued with injuries and bad form which saw him participate in just 28 games for his club.

Hence, with Chiellini's injury and a lack of a suitably experienced backup for the 35-year-old, Boateng could get some valuable game time on the pitch.

While Matthijs de Ligt will be the automatic replacement for Chiellini in the playing XI, the addition of Boateng to the squad will help Sarri to experiment with the tactics at the back.

What's next?

Getting Boateng to sign for the club could well conclude a busy window for the club this summer. While they procured the services of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to beef up their midfield, the signing of Matthijs de Ligt has increased their chances of achieving European success this season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football FC Bayern Munich Football Giorgio Chiellini Jerome Boateng Football Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 2
FT BOL SPA
1 - 0
 Bologna vs SPAL
FT MIL BRE
1 - 0
 Milan vs Brescia
FT JUV NAP
4 - 3
 Juventus vs Napoli
Today LAZ ROM 09:30 PM Lazio vs Roma
Tomorrow ATA TOR 12:15 AM Atalanta vs Torino
Tomorrow CAG INT 12:15 AM Cagliari vs Internazionale
Tomorrow GEN FIO 12:15 AM Genoa vs Fiorentina
Tomorrow LEC HEL 12:15 AM Lecce vs Hellas Verona
Tomorrow SAS SAM 12:15 AM Sassuolo vs Sampdoria
Tomorrow UDI PAR 12:15 AM Udinese vs Parma
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us