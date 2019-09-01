Juventus Transfer News: Jerome Boateng close to signing for the Bianconeri

Jerome Boateng is on the verge of joining Juventus

What's the story?

According to Bild, veteran Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is all set to complete a move to Italian giants Juventus on deadline day.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus confirmed last week that their captain Giorgio Chiellini will miss a large chunk of this season courtesy an ACL injury. Hence, as a backup for the veteran defender, Maurizio Sarri is said to have identified experienced German center-back Boateng.

The heart of the matter...

Boateng did not train with the Bayern squad today and also missed the annual Paulaner photoshoot with his team. The player was also not used in Bayern's 6-1 win over Mainz 05 yesterday.

With the European transfer window shutting on September 2nd, the 2014 World Cup winner is all set to sign a contract with Juventus in the coming hours.

Boateng has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern with the signing of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard this summer. Last season too, the 30-year-old was constantly plagued with injuries and bad form which saw him participate in just 28 games for his club.

Hence, with Chiellini's injury and a lack of a suitably experienced backup for the 35-year-old, Boateng could get some valuable game time on the pitch.

While Matthijs de Ligt will be the automatic replacement for Chiellini in the playing XI, the addition of Boateng to the squad will help Sarri to experiment with the tactics at the back.

What's next?

Getting Boateng to sign for the club could well conclude a busy window for the club this summer. While they procured the services of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to beef up their midfield, the signing of Matthijs de Ligt has increased their chances of achieving European success this season.