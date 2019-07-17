×
Juventus Transfer News: Mino Raiola reveals why Matthijs de Ligt chose to join Bianconeri

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
647   //    17 Jul 2019, 19:01 IST

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What’s the story?

Matthijs de Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, has explained his player's decision to snub offers from other clubs and choose to sign for Juventus. According to the agent, it is important for De Ligt to join Juve, where he can learn from the best.

In case you didn’t know...

The Ajax defender has been linked to many clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Ultimately, De Ligt has opted to join the Serie A club and he has arrived for his medical.

Ahead of the official announcement, Juventus have also recently released videos and images picturing De Ligt's arrival.

The heart of the matter

Raiola has finally spoken about the move and explained why De Ligt has chosen to play for the Serie A champions. The agent explained,

“It’s not a question of who wanted him most, but Juve are the best team for him."
“It’s important for a defender to come to Italy. He can learn to become the best in the world here.”
“This step is necessary for his career. Certainly, he’s the best young defender.  After that, he only needs a bit of time to show that he’s the best on a different level.”

At the same time, Raiola has also compared the defender to two former Juve players, namely Pavel Nedved and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Raiola pointed out,

“In terms of work and mentality, he approaches and, indeed even surpasses, Nedved. He reminds me of Ibra for his ambition.
“The decision to join Juve was a considered one. It wasn’t made in just a day. It was a long process.”

What’s next?

Matthijs de Ligt will join Maurizio Sarri's side after completing his medical and Juventus are set to travel to Singapore for the International Champions Cup.

