Juventus star interested in joining Arsenal - Reports

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey wants a return to his former side Arsenal this summer. According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Welshman is keen on a return to Arsenal after a torrid time at Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey had no intentions of leaving Arsenal in 2019. The Gunners offered him a lucrative new deal but pulled out in the eleventh hour, giving Ramsey no other choice but to join Serie A side Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey's time at Juventus has been plagued by injuries and bad form. The 30-year failed to nail down a starting berth under first Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo. Ramsey wants to return to Arsenal to have a consistent run of games under his belt.

'Ramsey is suffering at Juventus and would love a return to Arsenal' says Fabrizio Romano

According to the Italian journalist, Aaron Ramsey is having a difficult time at Juventus and has not settled in Italy. The 30-year old is keen on a return to his former club Arsenal if given a chance.

Speaking to the Arsenal Lounge (via Express Sport), Fabrizio Romano said:

“At Juventus he is struggling, he’s not playing, many injuries."

“He will be on the market 100 percent, he will be available, if Arsenal want to go for Ramsey, they know they have the chance."

Aaron Ramsey signing for Arsenal would be a win-win deal for both the involved parties. Ramsey will have proper playing time at Arsenal. The club will also treat him as a team leader and he could realistically be Arsenal's next captain.

Arsenal are also in dire need of a central midfielder. Apart from Thomas Partey, the Gunners have lacked a truly world class midfielder. Granit Xhaka is error prone while Mohamed Elneny doesn't have a guaranteed future at the club. Signing Ramsey from Juventus will allow Arsenal to have an extra body in midfield. Ramsery is vastly experienced and has a ton of quality.

Signed from Cardiff City in 2008 for £4.8 million, Aaron Ramsey had a stellar career at Arsenal. The Welshman made close to 370 appearances for the club, scoring 64 goals in the process. Ramsey also played a vital role in Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side, which went on to win two consecutive FA Cups in 2014 and 2015.