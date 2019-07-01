×
Juventus Transfer News: Rogerio and Pinelli sign for Sassuolo

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
32   //    01 Jul 2019, 05:32 IST

Rogerio had spent his time at Sassuolo on loan
Rogerio had spent his time at Sassuolo on loan


What's the story?

Juventus duo Rogerio and Matteo Pinelli has officially secured a move to fellow Serie A club Sassuolo.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus have been very active in the transfer market yet again with Adrien Rabiot joining from PSG on a free transfer soon.

The Old Lady now have plenty of midfielders in the team and are also looking to bring in Matthijs de Ligt. These new arrivals are likely to result in many surplus players at the club. As such, these players have started to look for a move away from the Serie A champions.

Rogerio has been on loan at the Black and Greens for the past two seasons. During that time, he has amassed 49 appearances in all competitions. He also scored a goal for the Italian club.

The other player who has moved is Matteo Pinelli. He has yet to make his official senior debut for the Bianconeri, but signed for Sassuolo on a permanent deal. The 18-year-old has been part of the Turin giants U-23 and U-19 sides after coming through the Juventus youth academy.

The heart of the matter

It has been confirmed that Sassuolo have officially signed the two players from Juve.

The Turin-based club has been highly rated to sign Ajax defender, Matthijs de Ligt, and these transfers out of the club could make way for his arrival. It is also reported that following these transfers, Merih Demiral is edging closer to completing a move to the Serie A champions.

What's next?

With stars from Aaron Ramsey to Rabiot all joining Juventus, the Italian club is showing its intention to achieve more than just domestic glory. They want to be able to compete against the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and more in European football.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Sassuolo Football Rogério Oliveira da Silva Maurizio Sarri Juventus Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Contact Us