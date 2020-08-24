Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Barca eye Juve superstar to replace Messi, Bianconeri keen on Arsenal and Man City target, and more — 24th August 2020

Andrea Pirlo has kicked off proceedings as the new manager of Juventus and hopes to oversee radical changes in the squad ahead of next season. The Italian giants have already confirmed the departure of Blaise Matuidi to the MLS, while they are largely expected to terminate the contracts of two of their highest earners Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira.

Reports have also suggested that a squad overhaul is on the horizon for the Bianconeri, and here, we take a look at some of the latest Juventus transfer stories.

Juventus look to steal Arsenal and Man City target

Juventus are reportedly interested in the services of Olympique Lyon star Houssem Aouar this summer. The Frenchman played a colossal role in Les Gones' fairytale run in the UEFA Champions League and has impressed profoundly with his displays on both continental and domestic fronts.

3 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has been involved in 3 of Lyon’s last 5 goals in the Champions League (1 goal, 2 assists). Essential.#OLJuve pic.twitter.com/zECpen7dEy — Optajean (@OptaJean) February 26, 2020

Aouar is also said to be a primary target for both Manchester City and Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is currently seeing an overhaul of his own at the Emirates and is reportedly a massive fan of the young Frenchman. City, on the other hand, are pushing for Aouar in the wake of David Silva's departure from the Etihad after ten years at the club. Other reports have claimed that Lyon will look for a fee of over €50m for their crown jewel.

Barcelona line up Juventus superstar as Messi replacement

Barcelona have reportedly identified Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala as the successor to Lionel Messi's throne at the Nou Camp should the latter leave this summer. Messi, who is said to be fed up with the club after their embarrassing UCL exit, is mulling over a departure from his boyhood club at the age of 33.

💯 - Paulo #Dybala has scored 92 of his 100 goals with European clubs (all competitions) with the left foot. Weapon.#OptaPaoloQuiz pic.twitter.com/6DpVSbkjuc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 7, 2019

Should he leave, Barcelona want Dybala — a well-documented target for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur — to replace his compatriot, as per reports in Italy [via Daily Mail]. The 26-year-old is in line to renew his deal with the Bianconeri but has requested for wages of over £13m-a-year after tax, effectively making him one of their highest earners.

Reports have suggested that the Old Lady are open to parting ways with the Argentine, which could pave the way for a move to Barcelona in the event of Messi's rumoured departure.

Spurs reject Juventus advances for Argentine star

Lo Celso has been impressive for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rebuffed advances from Juventus for their midfield star Giovani Lo Celso, as per reports. The Argentine, who moved to Spurs initially on a loan deal which was made permanent in January, finished the season in superb fashion after initially finding it difficult to adapt.

The report claims that Juventus, who have evidently been impressed by the former Real Betis midfielder, have attempted to start talks over a potential transfer.

However, Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho are reportedly uninterested in discussing the availability of Lo Celso, who is considered a key player for the North London club. The 24-year-old is said to be on a deal that sees him earn £70k-a-week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bianconeri offer Italian star to Fulham

Juventus are reportedly set to offload a number of stars such as Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi, and other players this summer, with multiple clubs interested in their services. One such player is goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who is on Fulham's radar, and the Bianconeri are open to doing business with the English club.

Reports from Italy have suggested that Juventus are hopeful of concluding a deal for £10m which will see their Italian back-up keeper move to Craven Cottage. The newly-promoted Premier League side already have the likes of Marek Rodak and Marcus Bettinelli among their ranks for the goalkeeper position and are reportedly looking to strengthen with the arrival of the Italian international.