Juventus transfer news roundup: Bianconeri interested in signing Chelsea duo, Barcelona deny interest in Mattia De Sciglio and more: 30 July 2020

The defeat against 13th placed Cagliari yesterday has further highlighted the ongoing problems at Juventus. As such, Juventus need to invest wisely in the transfer window and also need to cut deadwood from their squad. With even Maurizio Sarri's role as manager not guaranteed beyond this season, the Bianconeri are in for a busy few months.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus that made headlines on 30 July 2020.

Juventus not in talks to sign Aouar or Donny van de Beek

Houssem Aouar

Despite several reports linking Juventus with moves for Houssem Aouar and Donny van de Beek over the past few months, it has now emerged that the Bianconeri are not in talks to sign either of the midfielders.

Juve have an ageing squad and van de Beek and Aouar were being touted as the players they are targeting in order to revitalise their midfield alongside Arthur who will arrive from Barcelona.

However, those claims have been dismissed now. Houssem Aouar and van de Beek are 22 and 23 respectively and would have provided Juventus long-term solutions to their midfield woes.

Whoever gets Donny Van de Beek will get the bargain of the year. Not very often you can sign a world class player for £40m. #MUFCpic.twitter.com/KlO2ST3i8E — Jov🔰 (@RedDevilizer) July 28, 2020

Barcelona deny interest in Juventus' Mattia De Sciglio

Mattia De Sciglio in action against Donny van de Beek of Ajax

Barcelona have dismissed links with Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio, as per reports. De Sciglio has been deemed surplus to requirements at Juventus and had been widely linked with a move to Barcelona.

De Sciglio is available for a sum in the ballpark of €10 million and would have been a cheap option for Barcelona. The report goes on to claim that Barcelona will consider a move for the 27-year-old only if Nelson Semedo or Junior Firpo leave the club.

Juventus looking to sign Jorginho and Emerson from Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri has struggled to find his feet at Chelsea under Frank Lampard. Lampard favours a 3-man defence and Emerson has struggled to fit in. While the potential sales of Jorginho and Emerson could prove to be lucrative, it will pose another set of problems for the Chelsea manager.

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing both Jorginho and Emerson. The Blues need the money to fund their move for Kai Havertz. However, if Lampard were to let the duo leave, he will need to find cover for 2 positions.