Juventus transfer news roundup: Chelsea ask Juve to pay up to sign Jorginho, AC Milan to rival the Bianconeri for Fiorentina duo and more: 23 July 2020

Juventus are on their way to their next Serie A title. However, a recent dip in form has got the detractors talking and even Maurizio Sarri's job is said to be hanging in the balance. Left with a largely ageing squad and an agenda to revitalise their ranks in the transfer season, the Bianconeri are in for a busy period.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus on 23 July 2020.

Juventus and Pescara exchange youth players

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, three 16-year-old youth prospects from Pescara have joined Juventus. They are Diego Ripani, Mbaye Dieye Baka and Riccardo Rossi. Pescara will reportedly retain 50% of their future resale fees.

In exchange, Pescara have signed Kastanos and Clemenza, the duo that played for the club in Serie B.

Gabriele Zappa is another player that Juventus are interested in. The 20-year-old full-back chipped in with 5 goals for Pescara this season and played a crucial role in the club's bid for promotion

AC Milan to rival Juventus for Fiorentina duo

Federico Chiesa

AC Milan's plans of sticking with Stefano Pioli will have serious ramifications for Juventus, it would seem. According to reports, AC Milan have now shifted their focus to the Fiorentina duo of Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa, who are valued at €40 million and €60 million respectively.

Juventus have been monitoring the duo as well and are now set to face unexpected competition in the race to sign them.

Jorginho is a priority but Juventus will have to break the bank to sign him

Jorginho is not exactly a fan favourite at Chelsea

Jorginho has been a consistent presence in the Chelsea starting XI as they seem to be benefitting a fresh vein of form in England. Though fans are still divided when it comes to the Italian, the player's old boss at Napoli and current Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri continues to be an admirer of the regista.

However, signing Jorginho is not going to be an easy deal to pull off. Chelsea reportedly do not want to incur a loss on their investment and will only sell the player if they can recoup at least the initial €57 million they paid to sign him from Napoli.

Chelsea, helmed by Marina Granovskaia, are famous for getting maximum value for their players and they are not going to shy away from getting a good deal for Jorginho either. Despite Sarri's insistence on signing Jorginho, Juventus will not be able to sign the 28-year-old if they can't cough up at least €57 million for his services.