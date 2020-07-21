Juventus transfer news roundup: Club to rival Arsenal to sign Premier League striker, Sarri and Ronaldo's future plans confirmed and more: 21 July 2020

Juventus are currently on top of the Serie A and look poised to win yet another league title. However, there are question marks around their future plans as Juve have a largely ageing squad and as such, fans are expecting Maurizio Sarri and company to invest in some young talent this transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 21 July 2019.

Juventus will need to spend €50 million if they're to sign Zapata

Juventus have been linked with Atlanta's Duvan Zapata for a while now. After having their €30 million bid for the 29-year-old rebuffed, they are expected to return with another attempt.

Now, according to reports, Atlanta want €50 million for their striker. But Juve are now also looking at Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik as an alternative in case they are unable to sign the Colombian.

Fabio Paratici confirms Sarri and Ronaldo will be at Juventus next year

Juve's chief football officer Fabio Paratici has affirmed that both Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Maurizio Sarri will continue to be at Juventus as the duo continue their pursuit for European glory this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Paratici said,

"I've been here for 10 years [and] we have been top of the table basically for nine of them non-stop.

"We won trophies with Allegri over five years, Serie A and Super Cups. Yet every time after a draw, even a win, we've always had internal meetings. We're used to the speculation, we laugh about it. Without a doubt, Sarri will be the Juventus coach next season."

On Ronaldo, he quipped,

"There is dialogue with Cristiano, as there normally is between coaches and players,"

"He is definitely staying and he continues to do very well with us.

Juventus to rival Arsenal for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Juventus are reportedly willing to offload Douglas Costa in order to rope in Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Mexican has been one of Wolves' standout performers this season and has bagged 26 goals from 51 games across all competitions this term.

In case their bid for Jimenez gets rejected, Juventus will shift their focus to signing Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal. The Frenchman, who joined the Gunners from Olympique Lyon, has of late been largely playing second fiddle to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Old Lady are hoping that he'll be ready for a move.