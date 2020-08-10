Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo set to negotiate with next club, Andrea Pirlo targets two Italian starlets, and more - 9th August 2020

Juventus took the football world by surprise after announcing club legend Andrea Pirlo as the man to succeed Maurizio Sarri. The Italian great, a true icon of European and Italian football, was unveiled as the Bianconeri U-23 team's coach less than ten days before this announcement. With no prior experience in management, Pirlo has been entrusted with leading Juventus to glory.

Contento e orgoglioso di ricevere tanta stima e fiducia da @juventusfc.

Pronto per questa fantastica opportunità! 💪⚪️⚫️

.

I’m deeply pleased and honored to receive such respect and trust from Juventus.

Ready for this amazing opportunity! pic.twitter.com/5zTuLBq3XW — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) August 9, 2020

If reports are to be believed, Juventus are ready to back Pirlo in the transfer market as well. On that note, here are some of the latest transfer rumours surrounding the Italian champions.

Andrea Pirlo wants Sandro Tonali at Juventus

Tonali in action for Brescia

Brescia's Sandro Tonali has been one of the standout performers of Serie A's exciting group of young talents. More importantly, he has been tipped to be the successor of Andrea Pirlo himself. Naturally, the new Juve boss is said to be keen on recruiting Tonali, who has been the shining light in what has been a shambolic season for the relegated Brescia.

5 - Sandro #Tonali is the 2nd youngest player that provided at least 5 assists in the Top-5 European Leagues this season, behind only Alphonso Davies. Wonderkid. pic.twitter.com/TBeyaGkINh — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 5, 2020

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Tonali is firmly on Pirlo's wishlist as he hopes to rebuild an ageing Juventus side. The Inter Milan target provided seven assists from midfield in 25 Serie A games this season, and is said to be priority target for Juventus.

Advertisement

Juventus still interested in Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has been rated as one of the most promising Italian talents to emerge in recent years, and it comes as no surprise that Juventus are in for him. The young playmaker is said to be targeted alongside Tonali as part of a new-look transfer strategy under Pirlo. Gazzetta dello Sport, once again, claim that he is a player of great interest for Juventus.

It was already reported earlier on by Sportmediaset that the champions are prepared to offer Roma a player(s) plus cash deal for their crown jewel, including Federico Bernardeschi and Cristian Romero. However, the Giallorossi are keen to hold on to Zaniolo. The Italian club also resisted interest from Tottenham Hotspur for their 21-year-old star. It remains to be seen if Juventus can acquire him this summer.

Eric Garcia in contact with Juventus

Barcelona target Eric Garcia has been in contact with Juventus for months, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sports Witness). Manchester City confirmed that Garcia could possibly leave either this year or the next, and has just a year remaining on his contract.

The Catalans could face competition for the City man from Juventus, who are also interested in signing the young Spaniard. However, the report also adds that a return to Barcelona is the player's preference at this point. Either club will have to meet City's demands of a £20m fee upfront for the signature of the La Masia graduate.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Juventus

Ronaldo could be on the brink of an exit from the Allianz Stadium

As per a stunning report today amidst uncertainty over Ronaldo's future, Le10 Sport claim that there is a genuine possibility of the Portuguese departing from Italy. A report from France Football a few days ago stated that the 35-year-old was close to leaving for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, fresh reports from France now claim that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is set for discussions with the PSG chiefs in Lisbon during the UEFA Champions League knockouts. Juventus were eliminated from the competition on away goals by Olympique Lyon, marking the Portuguese's first exit in the round of 16 since 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Juventus.



His agent, Jorge Mendes, will meet with #PSG sporting director Leonardo during the Champions League Final 8 in Lisbon.



(Foot Mercato) — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 9, 2020

If this report is to be believed, Ronaldo's days in Turin are numbered as he could be set to play alongside Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.