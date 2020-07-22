Juventus are well on their way to winning yet another Serie A title. The fans of the Bianconeri also have one eye on the transfer window as the club looks to infuse some young talent into their system.

Juve have a largely ageing squad and they will hope to find more of a balance by spending big in the transfer market. So, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours of the day involving Juventus.

Manuel Locatelli more than just 'Plan B' for Juve

Manuel Locatelli

Juventus have already traded an ageing Miralem Pjanic for Barcelona's young midfielder Arthur Melo. While that is a step in the right direction, Juventus are not expected to slow down in their hustle to revitalize their squad by bringing in more young players.

As such, Sassuolo's 22-year-old midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly been identified as a priority signing. Earlier reports have suggested that Locatelli was being seen as an alternative in case The Old Lady remain unsuccessful in their pursuit of Jorginho.

Locatelli will be available for a much lower price than many of his peers and this is a prospect that is clearly exciting to Juventus.

Liverpool unlikely to sign Juve target Adama Traore

Traore's finishing needs to improve

The Athletic reporter Tim Spears has opined on their 'The Molineux Podcast' that he does not believe Liverpool will want to sign Adama Traore.

Wolves' manager, Nuno Espirito Santos had earlier said that he is not sure whether Traore will continue to be at the club and added that there areas of the game that Traore needs to improve.

Speaking on the podcast, Spears mirrored Santos' feeling and dismissed the notion of Liverpool buying the player. He said,

“I mean, he does that with every player, right? He never really goes overboard with his public praise for anybody. That’s obviously very deliberate.

“He [Traore] does need to improve. He’s only scored six goals this season in 51 matches. That’s a poor return, you’ve got to say, for a player of his quality in the positions that he can get himself in.

“So, that’s something for him to improve on. I think that puts off potential suitors for the kind of money that Wolves will be asking for if they were to sell him.

“People talk about him going to Liverpool, I don’t think Liverpool will buy a forward who’s only scored six goals this season, personally.”

Juventus eyeing Pochettino as Sarri replacement

Maurizio Sarri (left), Mauricio Pochettino (right)

Maurizio Sarri has had a pretty decent season as the manager of Juventus. However, that does not mean that the Italian gaffer is set to kick on at Turin beyond this season. A recent decline in performances has caused worry lines across the faces of the board members.

As such, according to the latest reports, Juventus have started talks with former Espanyol and Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager was sacked by Tottenham only six months after he took the team to a Champions League final. Pochettino has been without a job since.