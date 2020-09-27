Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve look to hijack deal for Manchester United target, Premier League club target Bianconeri defender, and more — 27th September 2020

After a summer filled with transfer speculation regarding several strikers, Juventus have recently confirmed the return of former Spaniard Alvaro Morata to the Allianz Stadium. The ex-Real Madrid man's arrival puts an end to a saga that saw them being linked with Luis Suarez, Edin Dzeko, and several other forwards.

However, the Bianconeri are far from done with their summer business and will still look to strengthen in a number of areas. Here, we take a look at some of the latest transfer stories surrounding Juventus.

Juventus look to hijack deal for Manchester United target

Juventus are reportedly considering hijacking Manchester United's deal for priority target Alex Telles this summer, as per reports. The Brazilian has entered the final year of his contract and is reportedly set to be available for a cut-price fee as Porto will look to cash in on him. While the Red Devils are in pole position to land him, they are hesitating over paying Porto's demands of €20m.

⚽️ In four seasons at Porto, Alex Telles has had a direct hand in 56 league goals (19 goals, 37 assists)



👀 Alex Telles is a left-back... pic.twitter.com/Io9W5wY0ID — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 8, 2020

Reports have now claimed that Juventus could look to take advantage of the opportunity and make a move for Telles. They are said to be in the market for a new left-back after the injury of first-choice left-back Alex Sandro, and the 27-year-old could fit the bill nicely. However, it is unclear as to how much Juventus are willing to pay for the services of the Manchester United target.

Douglas Costa could be used in a swap deal for one of two players

Brazilian attacker Douglas Costa is on the transfer list at Juventus as the Italian champions hope to offload his high salary this summer. The winger is one of the higher earners in Serie A with an annual wage of just over €6m and has fallen out of favour at the Allianz Stadium.

Douglas Costa completed more take-ons than every other player on the pitch combined (5) during Juventus 4-0 Lecce:



❍ 7 dribbles attempted

❍ 7 dribbles completed



He only played 38 minutes (and also created five chances). 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qsKlPLl6V3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 26, 2020

If reports from Italy are to be believed, the 30-year-old could be set to move to either Barcelona or PSG as part of a swap deal for one of Ousmane Dembele or Julian Draxler this window. The Frenchman and the German are also on the fringes of their current clubs and could be set for departures, paving the way for a potential swap deal. Federico Chiesa is also another name that has been linked with the club.

West Ham initiate contact for Daniele Rugani

Rugani in action for Juventus

London club West Ham have reportedly begun talks with Juventus over the transfer of Daniele Rugani this summer. The Italian defender has been tipped to become a Juventus regular but is down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, with the champions possessing a wealth of talent in that area including young defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral.

West Ham are looking for a defensive partner for Issa Diop and have already pondered over a bid for James Tarkowski. However, with the Burnley man deemed to be too expensive, Rugani could prove to be a viable alternative. The report claims that Juventus could allow him to depart permanently for a fee of €18-20m this summer.

