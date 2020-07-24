Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve set to sign Chelsea wonderkid, Douglas Costa backed for Premier League move and more: 24 July 2020

Juventus are currently on top of the Serie A and despite their recent dip in form. look all set to win yet another league title. However, there are question marks around their future plans as Juve have a largely ageing squad. And after a recent dip in form, the club is expected to invest in some fresh talent this transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 21 July 2019.

Juventus reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Chelsea's Samuel Iling-Junior

Samuel Iling-Junior in action for the England -17 side

According to reports, Chelsea's Samuel Iling-Junior has been in Turin over the past few days sorting out the particulars of his move which will see him leave West London to join Juventus.

The details are being ironed out right now and there's total confidence between the parties that a deal will go over the line. Samuel Iling-Junior is a 16-year-old wonderkid and it looks like Chelsea are set to lose yet another top talent of theirs from the academy.

Juventus have apparently beaten PSG, Bayern Munich and Ajax to sign the youngster.

La #Juventus confida di chiudere l’arrivo del baby talento Samuel Iling-Junior dal #Chelsea. Il giocatore nei giorni scorsi è stato a Torino. Restano da definire alcuni dettagli, ma fiducia totale ⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 23, 2020

Rivaldo says Douglas Costa is an interesting option for Manchester City

Douglas Costa in action against Napoli

Brazilian legend and World Cup winner Rivaldo has urged his fellow countryman Douglas Costa to move to England and find a bigger stage in the Premier League. Rivaldo believes Douglas Costa will be a good fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

Rivaldo told Betfair:

“Looking at the transfer market, I think Douglas Costa moving from Juventus to Manchester City would be an interesting possibility,”

“Costa hasn't played too much at Juve and could find a bigger stage to shine at City as it seems the club is trying to sign him. A professional career is so short it will be important for him to find a new club where he can play more regularly. He is a great player, who I really admire.”

Fabio Paratici reportedly one of the names Manchester United are looking to appoint as director of football

Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici

After several years of rumours, it looks like Manchester United might finally appoint a director of football this summer. Ed Woodward has reportedly put appointing a director of football on his agenda once the season ends.

It has been two years since United first started looking for a suitable candidate. However, their search never bore fruit. As per a report in The Telegraph, Juventus' Fabio Paratici, Atletico Madrid's Andrea Berta, and ex PSG director Antero Henrique are the names on top of their wishlist.