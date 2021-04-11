Juventus could use Paulo Dybala as a makeweight to sign one of five top targets-Reports

Juventus could use Argentine forward Paulo Dybala as part of a swap deal to sign either Harry Kane, Mauro Icardi, Ousmane Dembele, Paul Pogba or Isco when the transfer window opens in the summer.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus will look to use Paulo Dybala as a makeweight to sign one of their top five transfer targets, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2022 when his contract with the club expires.

Paulo Dybala returned from a three-month injury layoff this weekend against Napoli. The Argentine forward scored the winner for Juventus in a crucial 2-1 victory over their Serie A rivals. Juventus' latest victory took them to third place in the league table.

Despite being named Serie A's Most Valuable Player last season, Paulo Dybala has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus.Dybala's contract with Juventus is set to expire in 2022, and he is yet to agree a contract extension with the club. Juventus could therefore look to use him to sign one of their five transfer targets this summer.

The Old Lady are desperate to sign a top-quality striker. The Italian giants could look to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer. The England forward is eager to play for a team that will challenge for trophies and could be set to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

Another striker that Juventus have been linked with in recent years is Mauro Icardi. Icardi has endured a frustrating season at PSG and could be open to a move back to Serie A.

Juventus are also desperate to bolster their midfield and could look to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba. Pogba has, however, been in good form for Manchester United in recent months which could lead to him staying at the club.

Real Madrid star Isco is another midfielder that Juvetus are reportedly tracking. The Spaniard has grown frustrated with the lack of game time he is receiving in Madrid and is desperate to leave the club to revive his career.

Juventus have also been linked with a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. The French forward has overcome his injury problems and has scored a number of important goals for the Catalans this season.

The whole Juventus team were happy for Paulo Dybala when he scored yesterday 🥺



He had been out for three months with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/9fIzQwKYf7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 8, 2021

Juventus will need to sell Dybala if they are to undergo a squad revamp in the summer

Juventus have endured a poor first season under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The Bianconeri are currently in third place in Serie A and were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto in the round-of-16 stage.

Man United and Tottenham are reportedly on red alert after Juventus 'decide to sell' Paulo Dybala#MUFC #THFChttps://t.co/4imsD4c0pB — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 3, 2021

The club hierarchy will therefore look to undergo a squad revamp in the summer but will have to sell some of their star players in order to do so. Paulo Dybala could be sold in order to raise funds for new signings.