×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus v Ajax Preview: UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
15   //    16 Apr 2019, 05:13 IST

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The second leg of the much-anticipated match sees Ajax travelling to Turin to face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. The Old Lady of Turin holds a slender advantage over the Dutch giants, having scored the away goal courtesy of Mr Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The host is in fine fettle at the Allianz Stadium today with just a single defeat all season in all competition, but that defeat came against Manchester United in the Champions League group fixture. The recent slump against relegation-threatened SPAL is highly unlikely to deter any confidence of the Bianconeri.

The dream run continues for Ajax as they look to overthrow tournament favourites Juventus out of the competition. The first leg saw the Dutch giants enjoying more of the big chances but could only show a David Neres wonder goal for it. Ajax will be hoping for another wonderful away performance in the Champions League after their last away fixture saw them decimating defending champions Real Madrid.

Kickoff Information

Date: 16th April 2019

Time: 20:00(local), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

TV Coverage: Sony Ten network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Advertisement

Juventus: L-D-W-W-W

Ajax: W-D-W-W-W

Head to Head

Juventus: 6 wins

Ajax: 2 wins

Draw: 5 draws

Key Players

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The Champions League all-time record goalscorer was at it again at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the first leg, scoring a wonderful headed goal past Onana. The Bianconeri will once again look up to the Portuguese striker, who was given the day off against SPAL in the weekend, to guide them into the semi-finals of the Champions League with another masterful performance.

Ajax

Hakim Ziyech

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The Moroccan international had the most number of shots in the first leg of the match but failed to score a goal from any of them. Ajax will need their striker to be on song at Turin if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the UCL.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Massimiliano Allegri Juventus Stadium
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Ajax vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 4 reasons why Ajax may pull off a surprise win 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Ajax vs Juventus Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League| Juventus vs Ajax: Three reasons Juventus might be eliminated at Turin
RELATED STORY
Ajax vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Does Ajax have what it takes to knock Juventus out of the UEFA Champions League?
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Ajax could cause another upset against Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star makes another record with his goal against Ajax in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: Juventus have Ronaldo but we believe we can continue making history, says Ajax defender
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ajax will lose to Juventus in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
Tomorrow JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
Tomorrow BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us