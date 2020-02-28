Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus would host Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia

One of the biggest fixtures in Italian football would take place on Sunday, with Juventus hosting Inter Milan in the 237th edition of the Derby d'Italia.

Both sides are among the most successful both on the continent and domestically and clashes between the pair are usually tense affairs owing to the historical regional rivalry between the Piedmont and Lombardy regions of the nation.

They would, however, have to play behind closed doors over safety concerns due to the outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus in Italy.

Juventus v Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Both Inter Milan and Juventus have been ever-presents in the Italian top-flight, with the Nerazzurri having never been relegated since their first appearance in 1900, while the Bianconerri's demotion in 2006 due to the Calciopolli scandal marked the first relegation in their 107-year-history.

In light of this, this has been the most contested fixture in the history of Italian football, with the two sides having traded tackles on 200 occasions in the league alone, while other competitions including the Super Coppa Italia and Coppa Italia have also served up contests.

In total, the two heavyweights have clashed 236 times and Juventus have the advantage with 107 wins and 337 goals scored, while Inter have triumphed on 71 occasions and scored 291 goals with 58 games ending in a stalemate.

Juventus form guide: LDWWL

Inter Milan form guide: WLLWW

Juventus v Inter Milan Team News

Juventus team news: Juventus were boosted by the recent return to fitness of captain and leader Giorgio Chiellini after a six-month injury layoff but they are still without young upstart Merih Demiral who sustained a Cruciate ligament damage in the victory over Roma and would miss the rest of the season.

The only other injury concern for Maurizio Sarri is that of Douglas Costa who picked up a bicep problem earlier in February but could be in for a return this weekend.

Injuries: Merih Demiral

Doubtful: Douglas Costa

Inter Milan team news: For his part, Inter coach Antonio Conte would be sweating on the fitness of several key players including first choice goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic (Finger), Roberto Gagliardini (bone), Stefano Sensi (foot), and Kwadwo Asamoah (knee)

Injuries: Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini

Doubtful: Samir Handanovic

Juventus v Inter Milan Predicted XI

Juventus predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernadeschi; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala

Inter Milan predicted XI: Daniele Padelli; Diego Godin, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij; Cristiano Biraghi, Christian Eriksen, Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Juventus v Inter Milan Prediction

Juventus are on a record-breaking run of having won eight of the last eight Scudetti consecutively but the form of Lazio and Inter Milan have ensured that the Turin giants would have their work cut out if they are to make it nine on the trot.

Antonio Conte deserves immense praise for transforming the Nerazzurri's fortunes into title contenders in his first season back in Italy but having trudged along for so long, cracks are beginning to show in Inter Milan's title charge.

The 2010 champions seem incapable of taking advantage of any slip-up afforded them by Juventus, with their latest setback coming in their 2-1 loss to Lazio a fortnight ago when victory would have cemented their position over Juventus and steered them further clear of the Biancocelesti.

Instead, they currently find themselves six points off the pace with a game in hand and anything other than a victory over Juventus on Sunday would put paid to their title challenge.

The Bianconerri themselves have not been too impressive, struggling to impose themselves in recent weeks, with their latest fixture ending in a shock 1-0 loss away to Lyon in the Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri's appointment has not had the desired impact on their style of play and Juventus look as laboured as ever, while their usually resolute defence has looked shaky throughout the season.

However, in Cristiano Ronaldo, they have one of the form players in Europe and the 35-year-old would once again carry the goalscoring mantle for his side, while Romelu Lukaku is no mean slouch either and already has 23 goals in all competitions for Inter.

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended in a 2-1 victory for Juventus and despite not being in the best of form, their strength at home coupled with Inter's underperformance in key matches would see the hosts nick this one.

Verdict: Juventus 2-1 Inter Milan