Juventus v Parma prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | Serie A 2019/2020

Elvis Ume O FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Juventus would host Parma in Serie A

Following their morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico last weekend, Juventus will return to action at the Allianz Stadium when they play host to Parma in a matchday 20 fixture.

Their win over the capital club saw the Bianconeri go two points clear of Inter Milan at the summit of the table and they would like to consolidate their position with another victory.

Parma come into the fixture in ninth place with 25 points from 18 matches and have firmly established themselves in the Italian top-flight after the debacles of the last decade.

Juventus v Parma Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on 46 occasions in the past with Juventus expectedly having the superior head-to-head record.

The Turin giants have won 23 matches, scoring 81 goals and conceding 47, while Parma have three victories to their name, with 14 fixtures having ended in a stalemate.

Juventus form guide: WWWWL

Parma form guide: LDWWL

Juventus v Parma Team News

Team captain Giorgio Chiellini is still sidelined with a long-term injury and the Italian international is ruled out alongside Emre Can (knee surgery).

Turkish international Merih Demiral had been in fine form of late and continued his good run with a goal in the victory over Roma.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old, however, suffered a blow when he had to be substituted after landing awkwardly on his knee, with coach Maurizio Sarri confirming the injury to be serious.

Injuries: Giorgio Chiellini, Emre Can, Merih Demiral

Suspensions: Rodrygo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado (one yellow card away)

Juventus v Parma Predicted XI

Juventus predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Miralem Pjanic, Adrian Rabiot, Blaise Matuidi; Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala

Juventus v Parma Prediction

The imperious form of Lazio and Inter Milan means that if Juventus are to win a ninth consecutive Serie A title, they would have to be at their best for much of the campaign.

Having gone two points clear of Inter at the top, Maurizio Sarri would be keen to keep the Nerazzurri at arm's length by getting a victory over Parma.

Following their return to the top-flight last season, the Gialloblu have shown a capacity to go against the big boys and their charge has been led by the impressive Dejan Kulusevski.

The 19-year-old's performances have been so eye-catching that they led to a transfer to Juventus in January and his parent club would have an opportunity to watch him up close on Sunday.

Head coach Roberto d'Aversa would fancy his side's chances of picking up something from Juventus, having inspired a comeback 3-3 draw on his last visit to Turin.

The hosts have been near-invincible at home this season, having won eight and drawn one of their nine games in front of their fans and with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Gonzalo Higuain, they should have more than enough firepower to dispatch Parma.