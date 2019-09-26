Juventus v SPAL: Serie A Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Pjanic came to Juventus' rescue in Ronaldo's absence against Brescia

Juventus find themselves in the highly unusual position of being in the chasing pack, although the two-point gap between them and Inter at the top of the table won't worry them just yet.

A more pressing concern for the Bianconeri will be the non-availability of any recognised full-backs against SPAL. While Mattia Di Sciglio and Danilo are in the treatment room, Alex Sandro has been granted compassionate leave to return to Brazil in light of the tragic and sudden death of his father.

Sarri's side will be expected to brush aside opposition like SPAL, but given their lack of fluency in the early days of the season, it may not be an easy ride.

Kickoff Information

Date: 28 September 2019

Time: 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Juventus Stadium

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Where to watch Juventus v SPAL in the US?

The game at 6:00 am PDT on 28 September 2019 will be available for US viewers live on ESPN+ or via the ESPN App. Canadian fans can find the game on DAZN or TLN.

Form Guide

Juventus: W-W-D-D-W

SPAL: L-L-W-L-L

Head-to-head

Juventus: 2

SPAL: 1

Draw: 1

Key Players

Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey scored his first goal for Juventus against Hellas Verona

The new boy at Juventus has been seeing more time on the pitch for the defending Italian champions in the last few games, starting the last two. Ramsey scored the equaliser against Hellas Verona, opening his account for the Bianconeri. If they can get the Welsh international firing on all cylinders, he'll be a big threat for them against SPAL, and perhaps anyone who faces them for the rest of the season.

Federico Di Francesco

Di Francesco already has two goals for SPAL this season

SPAL have won only one game so far this season, getting three points when toppled Lazio, but their duo upfront of Di Francesco and Petagna has looked dangerous throughout. They have shown the capability to score even against bigger opposition this season, and the Juve defence hasn't exactly been watertight so far. If either of them smells blood, Juve may find themselves coming from behind once again.

Key Match Facts

Two out of the five own goals in the Serie A so far this season have been scored in favour of Juventus.

Juventus have conceded the first goal in each of their previous two games and have come back to win 2-1 on both occasions.

