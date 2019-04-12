UEFA Champions League| Juventus vs Ajax: Three reasons Juventus might be eliminated at Turin

Ajax v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The first leg at the Johan Cruyff arena is done and dusted and what a game it was. Ajax fell back at the stroke of half-time due to Cristiano Ronaldo's header. They did not waste any time responding though, striking back just after the restart through David Neres. It is not over yet as we await a stellar second leg in six days' time.

The first leg was an amazing end to end affair with both sides yielding a goal each. The Bianconeri have a crucial away goal in their bag though. It is yet to be seen if Juventus would park the bus at home or go for more goals to secure the tie. Whatever the gameplan, here are three reasons why we think that they are going out.

#3 No resistance on the defensive end against a rampant Ajax

Neres wasn't even under pressure when he scored the goal right after half-time

19 shots. Nine-teen shots. Billed in as one of the strongest defenses in Europe, Juventus weren't even close to average at Johan Cruyff Arena. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Alex Sandro, all big names on the back end of the pitch, yet no resistance from them.

Ajax had Juventus at the ropes on many occasions. The Bianconeri should be thanking their keeper Wojciech Szczesny for his crucial saves. David Neres' goal was also a result of a very complacent defending. He just rammed through the defense and he had time and space to shoot and finish. It is astounding to see Juventus's defense being taken apart like that by youngsters. But more than the complacency, it is helplessness on Juventus' part.

They could do much better at the defensive end but Ajax is not giving them a choice. The youngsters are not standing on ceremony, and they won't be at Turin. Genoa put two goals past Juve recently, Parma has put three past them, Ajax could have put five past them at Amsterdam. Juventus could advance on away goals in case of a 0-0 draw but that ain't happening. Ajax will break through, they have the mettle to do it, but Juve doesn't have what it takes to defend for 90 minutes.

