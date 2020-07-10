Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20
- Juventus are set to welcome Atalanta to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.
- The Bianconeri sit pretty at the summit of Serie A, seven points clear of second-placed Lazio
Serie A table-toppers Juventus are set to host high-flying Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.
Maurizio Sarri's men have been in fine form in the Italian top flight since the return of football and have established a comfortable lead at the top of the standings. The Bianconeri sit pretty at the top of the table, seven points ahead of second-placed Lazio.
However, they suffered a 4-2 loss to AC Milan in their previous league fixture as goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic won the game for the Rossoneri. Cristiano Ronaldo and Adrien Rabiot got on the scoresheet for Juventus.
Atalanta, on the other hand, occupy third place in the Serie A table, three points behind second-placed Lazio and a point ahead of Inter Milan. They won their last league game against Sampdoria 2-0 courtesy of goals from Rafael Toloi and Luis Muriel.
Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head
In the reverse fixture, Juventus beat Atalanta 3-1 as a brace from Gonzalo Higuain and a goal from Paulo Dybala sealed the deal for them. Robin Gosens scored the lone goal for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.
In 27 head-to-head appearances between the two sides, the Bianconeri have a clear advantage. They have won 21 games, drawn five and lost just once.
Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W-L
Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W-W
Juventus vs Atalanta Team News
Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt missed the Milan game due to suspension but are expected to return for this weekend's fixture. However, defenders Merih Demiral and Mattia de Sciglio, as well as midfielder Sami Khedira, are set to miss the match due to injuries.
Injured: Sami Khedira, Mattia de Sciglio, Merih Demiral
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Atalanta, on the other hand, have a full squad to choose from. Star player Josip Ilicic's return from an ankle injury against Sampdoria would be a great source of comfort for Gasperini.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Juventus vs Atalanta Predicted XI
Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernadeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala
Atalanta Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini, Jose Luis Palomino, Mattia Caldara, Rafael Toloi, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer, Papu Gomez, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel
Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction
Juventus have been in stunning form in the league since the restart but their loss to AC Milan highlighted a significant chunk of their flaws. The absence of de Ligt and Dybala was a major reason why the Old Lady failed to capitalise on their two-goal advantage and crumbled. They will certainly be looking to get back to winning ways when they go head-to-head against Atalanta this weekend.
Atalanta are the form team in Serie A. Gasperini's men have been incredibly impressive for some time now, with consistently good performances in the league. They are an extremely attack-minded side and Juventus have quite a tough job on their hands.
Prediction: Juventus 2-3 Atalanta
