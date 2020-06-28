Bayern Munich ace David Alaba could be set for surprise Juventus switch

Bayern Munich star Alaba's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

David Alaba has been linked with moves to Juventus, Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich utility man David Alaba is attracting interest from Serie A giants Juventus, according to reports.

With Alaba having just one year left in his Bayern Munich contract, multiple European clubs have been linked with a move for him.

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

Juventus not the only club interested in Bayern Munich star

The Austrian, who has been at Bayern Munich for his entire career apart barring a short loan spell at Hoffenheim, is viewed as one of the best players in Germany. Capable of playing anywhere on the left-hand side of the field, Alaba has also been utilised as a centre-back and as a midfielder.

A new meeting between FC Bayern and David Alaba's representatives took place in Munich on Wednesday. There were talks but no decision has been made. Alaba has yet to decide what he wants to do in the future and everything remains open [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/yJZHyqcixp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 26, 2020

The 28-year old, who has been an ever-present figure in the starting XI since 2010, is renowned for his match intelligence and natural physical ability.

Since making his debut in 2010, Alaba has gone on to make 381 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring 30 goals and providing 48 assists. This season, in 28 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarians, the Austrian has scored one goal and provided one assist.

Over the past couple of months, big European names like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Alaba.

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a stunning bid for David Alaba as Frank Lampard steps up his hunt for a new left-back. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 26, 2020

In May, Alaba indicated that a new contract with Bayern Munich was on the cards. However, it has been reported that while the club is willing to offer him a four-year deal till 2025, they are hesitant because of the utility man's wage demands.

Juventus, renowned for finding bargains in the transfer market, have seemingly sniffed an opportunity to get a good player for a cut-price fee. A potential deal for Alaba would mean that they would solve the problematic left-back position, where starter Alex Sandro has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies in form. Bayern Munich and Juventus have a good history, with the clubs having conducted deals for Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa and Mehdi Benatia over recent years.

Meanwhile, reliable sources have confirmed that the Italian giants have concluded a deal for Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Arthur, with Juventus sending veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanic and €10 million along Barcelona's way.

Arthur is set to join Juventus

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have focussed much of their resources on signing German winger Leroy Sane from Manchester City. With influential midfielder Thiago refusing to sign a new contract, and with his current one expiring next year, there have been reports that Bayern Munich might try and move him on for some money. Veteran defensive midfielder Javi Martinez too looks set to move on.

Other than that, midfielder Corentin Tolisso is expected to depart Bavaria this season. Bayern Munich have also decided not to sign attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho and right-back Alvaro Odriozola, on loan from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, on permanent transfers. Having already announced that Schalke's young goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will join the club on a free this summer, more activity is expected from the German giants.

