Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2022

Europe's big names will play their last friendly of what has been an intriguing pre-season tour so far as Juventus lock horns with Diego Simeone's impressive Atletico Madrid side in Turin on Sunday.

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid finished in third place in the La Liga standings last season and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Spanish giants thrashed Cadiz by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the Serie A last season and have largely failed to meet expectations in recent months. The Bianconeri suffered a 2-0 defeat last month and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Juventus and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' two victories.

Juventus ended their Serie A campaign on a poor note, losing their last three matches in the competition and collecting only one point during this period.

Atletico Madrid conceded a total of 43 goals in their 38 La Liga games last season - their worst defensive record in the competition in 10 years.

Juventus managed to secure 70 points from their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - their lowest points tally since the 2010-11 campaign.

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form during pre-season and have scored nine goals in their three friendlies so far.

Juventus have found the back of the net twice in each of their three friendlies so far and have stepped up to the plate on their pre-season tour.

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Juventus have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on ending their pre-season schedule on a positive note. The Bianconeri have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid have not been at their best in recent weeks but have managed to make progress over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Atletico Madrid

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish



ow.ly/j7m850KecnX This Sunday, August 7, at 6pm, we will play against Juventus in Turin our last pre-season friendly game. This Sunday, August 7, at 6pm, we will play against Juventus in Turin our last pre-season friendly game.➡ ow.ly/j7m850KecnX https://t.co/kgVbDiFvia

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far