Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Ronaldo improves stupendous record against favourite opponents Atletico

Ronaldo's gesture when booed at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium during the first leg of the tie

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again silenced his critics by single-handedly delivering one of the greatest comebacks in Juventus' history in the Champions League. The odds were heavily stacked against the Turin-based club after they suffered a humiliating defeat by two goals away at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Atlético Madrid is known for their mean defense, as seen in the La Liga where they have only conceded 17 goals in their 27 matches played till now, the best record in the league. Ronaldo, during the first leg of this tie, was not at his sublime best, and Juventus F.C failed to find rhythm and dynamism in the midfield. However, Juventus' talisman sounded confident in the pre-match press conference as he urged the Turin faithful to come out in huge numbers to support their club.

Let’s not forget that Cristiano Ronaldo was brought from Real Madrid C.F. with the sole intention of adding the missing piece, the much eluded Champions League Trophy for the club. It is worth noting that Ronaldo had only scored one goal before this important fixture.

The Portuguese forward had everything against him in this tie, and yet he delivered at the biggest stage, which is why he is considered as one of the greatest footballers who has ever graced this game. Ronaldo scored two terrific magnificent headers to bring his club level with the Madrid side, and the spectators stood amazed only to admire the utter brilliance of the man.

Ronaldo was once again breathing fire as the Atletico Madrid seemed certain to lose to him. Ronaldo continued his phenomenal record against the Madrid side by netting a penalty earned by the hard working Federico Bernardeschi. The penalty was hit with power, accuracy, and guile to deceive the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak. Ronaldo completed the Juventus F.C dream comeback at Turin and heaped more misery upon Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo was fired up during the encounter

Ronaldo has now faced Atletico Madrid 33 times and has netted 25 times in all competitions. Talking about the Champions League, he had previously scored a hattrick in the first leg of the semi-final in an all Madrid derby in 2017. When playing for Real Madrid F.C, he was instrumental in beating them in the finals of 2013/2014 and 2015/2016 season.

In fact, whenever Atletico have progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League since 2013-14, they have been knocked out by a team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus now emerge as one of the frontrunners to go all the way and lift the title this year.

