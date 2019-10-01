Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen: Match prediction and more | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 73 // 01 Oct 2019, 19:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pjanic is coming into some goalscoring form

Only on two occasions this season have Juventus failed to get maximum points from any game this season; a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina and a 2-2 draw to Atletico Madrid. The points dropped in the Champions League will hurt most, though, primarily because they led 2-0 at one point but also because they now have to deal with uncertainty for the next couple of games. One of the teams who'll look to pounce on any slip ups is their next opponent, Bayer Leverkusen.

Under Peter Bosz, this Bayer side attack fluently, but also leak goals at the back. They set up to break down teams with good pressure up front and can be rapid on the ball. Although, it may be this quality that could work against them in a match up against Sarri's Juventus.

The Bianconeri have had trouble in the past against teams that defend well and sit back in solid defensive lines, but anyone who's come at them with an attacking set-up has tended to give up the initiative in the game (except Ajax).

The rise of Ramsey

The former Arsenal midfielder is impressing his new boss so much so that Sarri is now playing him in a 4-3-1-2 behind the strikers who have tended to be Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala. However, Sarri has hinted that the Argentine could rotate with his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain.

Aaron Ramsey has already scored for Juventus and provides a great threat going forward while also tracking back when asked to do so. He is forming an understanding now with Ronaldo and Dybala that may become the centrepiece of Juve's attacking threat in many games to come.

With Miralem Pjanic also hitting some goalscoring form, and the likes of Khedira and Matuidi also contributing in front of goal, Sarri's team have some serious goal threat.

Match Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen