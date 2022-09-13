Juventus vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022–23 

Juventus will host Benfica at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday night in their second group game of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Old Lady have struggled to come alive this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening group game last week, finding themselves two goals down at the interval before Weston McKennie came off the bench to halve the deficit.

Juventus have failed to impress in their domestic assignments this season and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

Benfica, on the other hand, have enjoyed a stellar start to life under Roger Schmidt. They beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 last week in their first Champions League game of the season via second-half goals from Rafa Silva and Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Portuguese side sit atop the Group H standings and will be looking to make it two wins in two this Wednesday.

Juventus vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the sixth meeting between Juventus and Benfica. Both sides have won a game apiece while their other three matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2018, with the Italian giants winning on penalties.

Juventus Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Benfica Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Juventus vs Benfica Team News

Juventus

The Serie A outfit have a lengthy injury list ahead of their midweek game including Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot. Angel Di Maria and Wojciech Szczesny are both on the path to recovery but it is yet to be seen if they will be available on Wednesday.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot

Doubtful: Angel Di Maria, Wojciech Szczesny

Suspended: None

Benfica

Lucas Verissimo, Joao Victor and Felipe Morato are all injured and will not feature for the visitors this week.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Joao Victor, Felipe Morato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Benfica Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mattia Perin; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Weston McKennie, Leandro Paredes, Fabio Miretti; Juan Cuadrado, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Enzo Fernandez, Florentino Luis; David Neres, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Goncalo Ramos

Juventus vs Benfica Prediction

Juventus are on a three-game winless streak across all competitions and have won just one of their last six matches. They are, however, unbeaten in their four home games this season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Benfica are on an outstanding 17-game winning streak and are in much better form than their opponents. The visitors should win here.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Benfica

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P